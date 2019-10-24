Best Car Brakes: Generate Reliable Stopping Power

Tips

Safety is paramount when upgrading your brakes. Always set the parking brake, block your vehicle, and use jack stands while removing your old brakes and installing new equipment. Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from debris and brake dust and use gloves to protect your hands against brake dust and scrapes.

Research information in order to receive the correct part the first time. If the pad set is not listed to fit your car, call the manufacturer. Also check the reviews for potential problems.

Gather the proper tools before you start. Sometimes corroded or rusted parts can be difficult to remove without an air ratchet. Don’t risk injury attempting to disassemble a part that is badly corroded.

FAQs

Q: How do I know if my brakes are bad?

A: If you can hear a scraping or rubbing sound coming from the wheel and brake area of your car, it’s time to replace the brakes. Also, most garages routinely check the condition of your brakes when they perform an oil change or other routine maintenance.

Q: Do I need to replace the rotors too?

A: The average lifespan of brake pads is between 10,000 and 20,000 miles. Rotors (or discs) last between 50,000 and 70,000 miles. Keep these numbers in mind when replacing brake pads. Rotors may become warped or too thin to reuse. If you have any doubt, get them inspected. Many shops inspect them for free in order to gain a customer.

Q: Are there other parts I may need to replace besides the brakes?

A: Calipers and springs may also need replacement after many miles. If a caliper is leaking or is inoperative, it’s time to replace it. Inspect springs and fittings for wear and replace as necessary. If you have any doubts, get your brakes inspected.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best overall car brakes, the AC Delco Advantage Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pad Set, fits a wide variety of vehicles.

Our best value recommendation, the KFE Ultra Quiet Premium Ceramic Front Brake Pad Set, uses a special manufacturing process that helps reduce noise.