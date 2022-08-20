Best Semi Truck Seats: Install a New Throne in Your Rig

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
You spend a lot of time in your truck. And for weeks at a time, it can be the only home you have. You may focus on making the space look nice and pack it with great gadgets to make your time as entertaining as possible, but don’t forget the place where you spend most of your time. Your driver’s seat is one of the most important parts in the cab of your truck, so don’t ignore it when it comes to upgrades.
The latest replacement semi truck seats offer advanced air suspension systems and some bring automatic lumbar support to keep you comfortable on long-haul drives. Some even offer unique color options and upgrades such as heating and ventilation. Whatever you do, however, don’t skip a seat upgrade. Your back and long-term comfort will thank you.
Sears Atlas II DLX Truck Seat
- Infinite back rest angle adjustments
- Reasonable price
- Durable upholstery and construction
- Not available everywhere
- One color and upholstery option
Knoedler Fleethawk High-Back
- Infinite back rest angle adjustments
- Reasonable price
- Durable upholstery and construction
- Not available everywhere
- One color and upholstery option
Bostrom Wide Ride + Serta High Back Seat
- Unique air-powered bolsters and auto-inflating lumbar support
- Several color options
- Features upgrades such as heating/cooling and swiveling
- Limited availability online
- Priced higher than many rivals
Summary List
Best Overall: Sears Atlas II DLX Truck Seat
Best Value: Knoedler Fleethawk High-Back
Honorable Mention: Bostrom Wide Ride + Serta High Back Seat
Most Straightforward: National Commodore
Best Seat Upgrades: ISRI 5030/880 Premium Truck Seat
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more
Our Methodology
Believe it or not, I spent time driving a truck for a large catering company out of college. I understand how important a good seat is to overall comfort and even your health, and tried to find seats that attracted good reviews for long-term comfort. I also focused on features and value, and looked for seats that offer a good mix of upgrades for the money. Finally, I looked for seats that offer near universal fits, so they will work in the widest variety of trucks possible. If you have questions about our product selection process, head over to The Drive’s Gear About page.
Best Semi Truck Seat Reviews & Recommendations
Best OverallSears Atlas II DLX Truck SeatCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Manufacturer: Sears
- Color: Black
- Air Suspension: Yes
Pros
- Infinite back rest angle adjustments
- Reasonable price
- Durable upholstery and construction
Cons
- Not available everywhere
- One color and upholstery option
Sears may not make the cheapest seats on the market, but its Atlas seats are among the most advanced and feature-rich products on sale today. The Atlas II DLX features a 22-inch-wide seat and back and a high back cushion to keep you cruising pain-free for the long haul. Additionally, the seats come with a three-position seat cushion tilt and quad-chamber air lumbar support.
If your truck has limited space, the Atlas II features a removable four-inch riser to enable low-profile installations, and the dual adjustable armrests provide good support and comfort for almost any driver’s body style. That said, these seats come only in black ultra-leather, so you’ll have to be OK without custom hues in your cab.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Knoedler
- Color: Black
- Air Suspension: Yes
Pros
- Infinite back rest angle adjustments
- Reasonable price
- Durable upholstery and construction
Cons
- Not available everywhere
- One color and upholstery option
Knoedler’s Fleethawk seats offer ergonomic lumbar support and three seat cushion positions for excellent comfort. The seats feature an air suspension system with a quick height adjustment at the touch of a button, with up to six inches of travel. Reviewers are happy with the seats’ comfort on long drives, and some report that the Knoedler products are a big upgrade over competing brands.
Though expensive, these are not ultra-luxurious seats. Knoedler offers black vinyl and cloth upholstery, but the real selling point here is the shape of the seats, which helps promote blood flow and reduce fatigue.
Honorable MentionBostrom Wide Ride + Serta High Back SeatCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Manufacturer: Bostrom
- Color: Several
- Air Suspension: Yes
Pros
- Unique air-powered bolsters and auto-inflating lumbar support
- Several color options
- Features upgrades such as heating/cooling and swiveling
Cons
- Limited availability online
- Priced higher than many rivals
When it comes to custom colors and designs, the Bostrom Wide Ride is one of the most flexible on the market. It’s available in several colors, including two-tone variants, and Bostrom offers upgrades for some models, including heating and ventilation, and a swivel feature. Bostrom partnered with Serta on the seats, which brings gel memory foam with more support and cooling capabilities than a traditional cushion.
Even if you’re not in need of an extra wide seat, the Wide Ride seats provide solid support with 16-inch armrests, air-powered side bolsters, and a tilting seat cushion. Bostrom says its back cushion system inflates and deflates the lumbar area to prevent stiffness and pain from sitting while driving long distances.
Most StraightforwardNational CommodoreCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Manufacturer: National
- Color: Several
- Air Suspension: Yes
Pros
- Reasonable price tag
- Advanced lumbar support
- Multiple color choices
Cons
- Some buyers report difficult customer service interactions
The National Commodore seats are straightforward and comfortable, and offer everything you need with nothing you don’t. National says the seats are designed to reduce fatigue and pain for long-haul drives, and the company offers the product in a few different colors, including a two-tone black and gray leather option.
The Commodore seats feature air-adjustable bottom and side bolsters, an extendable cushion, and two adjustable armrests. The triple-chamber air lumbar support system helps reduce back pain, and the seats’ air suspension offers maximum travel for the best in shock absorption.
Best Seat UpgradesISRI 5030/880 Premium Truck SeatCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Manufacturer: ISRI
- Color: Several
- Air Suspension: Yes
Pros
- Neat upgrades, including heating and cooling
- Several colors available
- Reasonably priced
Cons
- Seats are sometimes rebranded and sold for more money under different names
ISRI’s premium seats come in several colors, offer great upgrades that include heating and cooling, and can be ordered with a swivel feature. These seats are a direct bolt-in replacement for Freightliner’s DTNA seats, but the company offers brackets to fit almost any other truck. ISRI sells the seats with leather or cloth, and they can be ordered with patterned upholstery, such as camouflage.
ISRI says it designed the seats with longevity in mind, but their comfort credentials can’t be overlooked. The seats feature two-chamber air lumbar, air-adjustable bolsters, a quick air release system, a tilting frame, and dual adjustable armrests.
Our Verdict
The Sears Atlas II DLX Truck Seat provides the best mix of comfort, technology, and value, but you’ll have to be fine with buying black as your only color choice. The seats offer a broad feature set, and buyers report excellent long-haul comfort and support.
Things to Consider Before Buying a Semi Truck Seat
Fit
Checking fit is one of the most important things to do before buying a replacement truck seat. Many manufacturers offer fitment kits or adapters that make seats more of a universal fit, but you won’t be able to install a seat if it’s too wide or tall for your cab. Be sure to account for armrests, underseat suspension, and overall height when measuring for fit.
Color
Color is an additional consideration that can’t be ignored. Most seats come in black, but many offer color upgrades to two-tone upholstery or patterns. You may be happy with black, but if you want a different color, you’ll need to buy a seat that offers options.
Features
Similarly, make sure that you’re buying a seat that offers the features you need. If you routinely drive in hot climates, a seat ventilation system may be worthwhile. Similarly, heated seats may be a priority for you if you drive in winter weather.
Semi Truck Seat Pricing
It’s possible to find seats for well under $1,000, but be wary of products that seem too cheap or that are heavily discounted for no apparent reason. In most cases, you can expect to spend between $1,200 and $2,000 to find a solid seat with great features. Paying more isn’t always the answer, but generally, you get what you pay for when it comes to replacement truck seats.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: How can I make my semi truck more comfortable?
A: Beyond replacement seats, you can tint your truck windows to reduce eye fatigue, add decoration or interior color changes to personalize your rig, and bring small kitchen appliances to keep food fresh on long journeys. While you may not fully replicate the joys of home, you can make your truck a much nicer place to spend time.
Q: Why do semi trucks have air seats?
A: Truck suspension is hard because it has to stand up to heavy loads and abuse, but that doesn’t always translate to a comfortable seat or ride. Many truck seats feature air suspension to help even out the ride and keep your backside comfy over rough roads.
MORE TO READ
Related
This Ford F-150’s Nasty Undercoat Was Caused by Working at a Steel Mill
You’ll need a hammer and chisel to reveal parts on this F-150.
Related
Prepare for Fall With These Tonneau Covers on Amazon
Keep a bed full of leaves from cluttering up your daily commute.
Related