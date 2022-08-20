Best Semi Truck Seats: Install a New Throne in Your Rig

You spend a lot of time in your truck. And for weeks at a time, it can be the only home you have. You may focus on making the space look nice and pack it with great gadgets to make your time as entertaining as possible, but don’t forget the place where you spend most of your time. Your driver’s seat is one of the most important parts in the cab of your truck, so don’t ignore it when it comes to upgrades.

The latest replacement semi truck seats offer advanced air suspension systems and some bring automatic lumbar support to keep you comfortable on long-haul drives. Some even offer unique color options and upgrades such as heating and ventilation. Whatever you do, however, don’t skip a seat upgrade. Your back and long-term comfort will thank you.