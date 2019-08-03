Best Neoprene Seat Covers (Waterproof): Repel Water and Prolong the Life of Your Car Seats

If you want to replace your old and worn-out car seat covers with better covers that protect your seats from spills, mud, dirt, and grime, then consider neoprene seat covers. Neoprene is a waterproof material that has a soft and comfortable feel due to the heavy stitching that goes into constructing the material. It’s the same material that’s used to make wetsuits. Here’s a rundown of some of the best waterproof neoprene seat covers for all types of vehicles.

Benefits of Neoprene Seat Covers

Durable. Neoprene seat covers are almost as durable as leather seat covers. The covers are designed to resist wear and tear, stains, mildew, and other material-spoiling factors. Furthermore, they prolong the life of your car seats, so you don't have to worry about replacing your car seats or covers for a long time.

Heat-resistant. If you leave your vehicle in the sun, the heat accumulates inside your car and your seats become too hot to sit on. Neoprene seat covers don't necessarily cool the seats in such situations, but they repel most of the heat from the sun and prevent your seats from attaining an unbearably hot temperature. Also, neoprene is a flame-protected material.

Water-resistant. Neoprene covers are naturally water-resistant as they are made from the same material as wetsuits. The covers are ideal for family cars with children who may spill drinks or people who sweat a lot in their car. The covers prevent moisture from penetrating into the car seats and give you ample time to wipe it off.

Aesthetics. Neoprene covers have an elegant and timeless look that will improve the interior design of your car. They also come in a variety of colors, and you could choose one that complements the existing upholstery in your vehicle. Neoprene covers are also the best for breathing life into old and worn-out car seats.

Protection. Neoprene covers protect your car seats from degradation in which the car seat fabric tears or wears out and the metal framework underneath is exposed. In addition, if you spend most of your time in your vehicle, chances are that you may spill your drinks or food. Neoprene covers act as a defensive line against spills that may stain your car seats and cause a bad odor.

Top Brands

FH Group

FH Group deals in floor mats and liners, auto covers, seat covers, and other auto accessories that customize a vehicle's interior. It's based in New Jersey and is famously known for its semi-custom seat covers that fit a variety of vehicles. They are also affordably priced. One of its best-selling neoprene seat covers is the FH Group Neoprene Blend Seat Cover.

Coverking

Coverking is a cover manufacturing company headquartered in Anaheim, Calif. It was founded in 1986 and all of its covers are tested for quality by GM. For that reason, it's an OE seat cover supplier for GM and Mazda. Its covers are made with 3D-imaging equipment, and that's why they are a true fit and easy to install. Try out the Coverking Custom Fit, which is a premium Coverking seat cover.

Best Neoprene Seat Covers Pricing

Under $100: Most universal seat covers fall into this price range. The products have water-resistance capabilities and come in a variety of colors and designs aimed at giving your car a cheap interior upgrade. The covers are designed with adjustable straps, elastic, and non-slip interiors for a snug fit.

Over $200: Expect to find custom seat covers that are tailored to be an exact fit for your vehicle's front and rear seats in this price range. The covers are made from genuine neoprene material with thick fabric designed to promote comfort and durability. You will notice that the stitching on the custom fit covers is designed to emulate the factory seat style.

Key Features

Durability

A number of factors make a genuine neoprene seat cover durable. First, it must offer friction protection in order to resist natural wear and tear. Also, genuine neoprene repels dirt, sand, dust, grime, and other substances that may cause degradation of the seat cover if left on for too long. Neoprene is often blended with rubber to make the covers last longer.

Size

The overall size of the seat cover should match your car's seat dimensions but leave a slight allowance for installation. You should get the right fit for a seamless look of your car seat and general driving comfort. Measure your car seat dimensions, and take note of the design of the headrest. A detachable headrest should have a separate cover.

Other Considerations

Customizable Options: Instead of replacing your car seats, you could get customizable neoprene seat covers that come in different colors and designs. It's an inexpensive way to improve the aesthetics of your vehicle's interior.

Airbag Compatibility: Some vehicles have airbags on the sides of the seats. If you have a continuous cover, it may block the airbags from being deployed during an accident. Some seat covers have an allowance for the side airbag to cater to such incidences.

Adjustability: Choose a product with a firm, adjustable straps that are easy to hook up. The straps help secure a loose-hanging cover to create a seamless look. Also, it would be best if the color of the strap matches the covers.

Comfort: Look into the comfort level promised by the seat covers to avoid spending more money in cover replacements or seat cushions. The best way to get a superior level of comfort is to get custom-fit neoprene seat covers for your car's year, make, and model.

Best Neoprene Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Neoprene Seat Covers Overall: Infina Waterproof Car Seat Cover

Infina is a 100 percent waterproof seat cover that gives a fashionable look to your car’s interior. It's made of 0.12 inches of neoprene and thermoplastic rubber that’s designed to keep your seat completely dry. The seat cover protects your seats against sweat, drink spills, pet fur, and moisture. It also prevents stains and bad odors from ruining the new car smell of your vehicle. The covers are durable and protect your car seats from premature wear. The covers feature a non-slip backing without buckles and clips for a secure fit. They are machine washable and roll up and down the car seats easily when installing and removing the covers. Infina is side-airbag compliant and measures 56.5 inches long and 21.5 inches wide. It’s recommended for vehicles that don’t have seat belt guides on the headrest. In addition, Infina backs the covers with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. However, we wouldn’t recommend these seat covers for bright colored leather seats as they may stain the seats, especially in hot weather. Another downside is that the covers come folded, and you may notice that the creases take too long to go away, even after using the covers for awhile. Moreover, the covers could benefit from an elastic material around the midsection as they tend to curl up around that region in some car seats. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Neoprene Seat Covers: Gorla Premium Universal Seat Cover

Gorla is a premium universal seat cover that fits almost all vehicles. It forms a protective barrier against dirt, sand, grime, and pet fur. The product is also water- and sunscreen-protected. It features a unique, anti-slip backing coupled with integrated straps that keep the covers in place no matter how much you move around in your seat. Furthermore, the covers won’t stick to your skin when it’s hot and you are sweaty. The seat covers are 54 inches long and 21.25 inches wide for complete coverage of your car seat. The seating surface is made up of nylon with a blend of 0.12 inches of neoprene for a comfortable seating surface that doesn’t stick to the skin. As a bonus, Gorla includes a free seat belt cover to protect your seatbelts from sweat and wearing out. The product is backed by a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee. A downside of the covers is that they lose their anti-slip properties on heated seats and may slide around and curl up around the shoulder section. Also, the covers may discolor leather seats, especially in warm weather. In addition, the covers are not a great fit for larger vehicles like trucks and SUVs. They may feel too tight and rip at the seams with time. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Neoprene Seat Covers Honorable Mention: FH Group Neoprene Blend Seat Cover

