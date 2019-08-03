Best Neoprene Seat Covers (Waterproof): Repel Water and Prolong the Life of Your Car Seats
Make your interior pop, and enhance the comfort level of your car seats with these waterproof neoprene seat covers
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
If you want to replace your old and worn-out car seat covers with better covers that protect your seats from spills, mud, dirt, and grime, then consider neoprene seat covers. Neoprene is a waterproof material that has a soft and comfortable feel due to the heavy stitching that goes into constructing the material. It’s the same material that’s used to make wetsuits. Here’s a rundown of some of the best waterproof neoprene seat covers for all types of vehicles.
- Best OverallInfina Waterproof Car Seat CoverSummarySummaryA 100 percent waterproof neoprene bucket seat cover that prevents premature aging and wearing of your seats.ProsProsDurable. 100 percent waterproof. No buckles or clips, making for easy installation. Protects your seats from bad odors. Universal fit for most makes and models. Includes a 100 percent money-back guarantee.ConsConsMay discolor leather seats. Takes too long to straighten out after being unfolded. May curl up around the midsection of the seat.
- Best ValueGorla Premium Universal Seat CoverSummarySummaryA universal neoprene seat cover that protects your seats from pet fur, sweat, dirt, and grime.ProsProsCheap. Comfortable. Water-resistant. Includes an anti-slip backing and straps for a firm fit. Doesn’t stick to the skin. Includes seat belt protectors. Backed by a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee.ConsConsNot ideal for heated seats. Stains leather seats. Not a perfect fit for most trucks and SUVs.
- Honorable MentionFH Group Neoprene Blend Seat CoverSummarySummaryA sporty, comfortable, red and black seat cover that protects leather and cloth car seats.ProsProsStylish. Doesn’t interfere with heated seats. Made of washable and breathable materials. Available in a variety of colors. A good-fitting, semi-custom seat cover.ConsConsNot ideal for car seats with airbags on the side. Difficult to install. Comes with a weak zipper and straps.
Benefits of Neoprene Seat Covers
- Durable. Neoprene seat covers are almost as durable as leather seat covers. The covers are designed to resist wear and tear, stains, mildew, and other material-spoiling factors. Furthermore, they prolong the life of your car seats, so you don’t have to worry about replacing your car seats or covers for a long time.
- Heat-resistant. If you leave your vehicle in the sun, the heat accumulates inside your car and your seats become too hot to sit on. Neoprene seat covers don’t necessarily cool the seats in such situations, but they repel most of the heat from the sun and prevent your seats from attaining an unbearably hot temperature. Also, neoprene is a flame-protected material.
- Water-resistant. Neoprene covers are naturally water-resistant as they are made from the same material as wetsuits. The covers are ideal for family cars with children who may spill drinks or people who sweat a lot in their car. The covers prevent moisture from penetrating into the car seats and give you ample time to wipe it off.
- Aesthetics. Neoprene covers have an elegant and timeless look that will improve the interior design of your car. They also come in a variety of colors, and you could choose one that complements the existing upholstery in your vehicle. Neoprene covers are also the best for breathing life into old and worn-out car seats.
- Protection. Neoprene covers protect your car seats from degradation in which the car seat fabric tears or wears out and the metal framework underneath is exposed. In addition, if you spend most of your time in your vehicle, chances are that you may spill your drinks or food. Neoprene covers act as a defensive line against spills that may stain your car seats and cause a bad odor.
Top Brands
FH Group
FH Group deals in floor mats and liners, auto covers, seat covers, and other auto accessories that customize a vehicle’s interior. It’s based in New Jersey and is famously known for its semi-custom seat covers that fit a variety of vehicles. They are also affordably priced. One of its best-selling neoprene seat covers is the FH Group Neoprene Blend Seat Cover.
Coverking
Coverking is a cover manufacturing company headquartered in Anaheim, Calif. It was founded in 1986 and all of its covers are tested for quality by GM. For that reason, it’s an OE seat cover supplier for GM and Mazda. Its covers are made with 3D-imaging equipment, and that’s why they are a true fit and easy to install. Try out the Coverking Custom Fit, which is a premium Coverking seat cover.
Best Neoprene Seat Covers Pricing
- Under $100: Most universal seat covers fall into this price range. The products have water-resistance capabilities and come in a variety of colors and designs aimed at giving your car a cheap interior upgrade. The covers are designed with adjustable straps, elastic, and non-slip interiors for a snug fit.
- Over $200: Expect to find custom seat covers that are tailored to be an exact fit for your vehicle’s front and rear seats in this price range. The covers are made from genuine neoprene material with thick fabric designed to promote comfort and durability. You will notice that the stitching on the custom fit covers is designed to emulate the factory seat style.
Key Features
Durability
A number of factors make a genuine neoprene seat cover durable. First, it must offer friction protection in order to resist natural wear and tear. Also, genuine neoprene repels dirt, sand, dust, grime, and other substances that may cause degradation of the seat cover if left on for too long. Neoprene is often blended with rubber to make the covers last longer.
Size
The overall size of the seat cover should match your car’s seat dimensions but leave a slight allowance for installation. You should get the right fit for a seamless look of your car seat and general driving comfort. Measure your car seat dimensions, and take note of the design of the headrest. A detachable headrest should have a separate cover.
Other Considerations
- Customizable Options: Instead of replacing your car seats, you could get customizable neoprene seat covers that come in different colors and designs. It’s an inexpensive way to improve the aesthetics of your vehicle’s interior.
- Airbag Compatibility: Some vehicles have airbags on the sides of the seats. If you have a continuous cover, it may block the airbags from being deployed during an accident. Some seat covers have an allowance for the side airbag to cater to such incidences.
- Adjustability: Choose a product with a firm, adjustable straps that are easy to hook up. The straps help secure a loose-hanging cover to create a seamless look. Also, it would be best if the color of the strap matches the covers.
- Comfort: Look into the comfort level promised by the seat covers to avoid spending more money in cover replacements or seat cushions. The best way to get a superior level of comfort is to get custom-fit neoprene seat covers for your car’s year, make, and model.
Best Neoprene Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Neoprene Seat Covers Overall: Infina Waterproof Car Seat Cover
Infina is a 100 percent waterproof seat cover that gives a fashionable look to your car’s interior. It's made of 0.12 inches of neoprene and thermoplastic rubber that’s designed to keep your seat completely dry. The seat cover protects your seats against sweat, drink spills, pet fur, and moisture. It also prevents stains and bad odors from ruining the new car smell of your vehicle. The covers are durable and protect your car seats from premature wear.
The covers feature a non-slip backing without buckles and clips for a secure fit. They are machine washable and roll up and down the car seats easily when installing and removing the covers. Infina is side-airbag compliant and measures 56.5 inches long and 21.5 inches wide. It’s recommended for vehicles that don’t have seat belt guides on the headrest. In addition, Infina backs the covers with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.
However, we wouldn’t recommend these seat covers for bright colored leather seats as they may stain the seats, especially in hot weather. Another downside is that the covers come folded, and you may notice that the creases take too long to go away, even after using the covers for awhile. Moreover, the covers could benefit from an elastic material around the midsection as they tend to curl up around that region in some car seats.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Value Neoprene Seat Covers: Gorla Premium Universal Seat Cover
Gorla is a premium universal seat cover that fits almost all vehicles. It forms a protective barrier against dirt, sand, grime, and pet fur. The product is also water- and sunscreen-protected. It features a unique, anti-slip backing coupled with integrated straps that keep the covers in place no matter how much you move around in your seat. Furthermore, the covers won’t stick to your skin when it’s hot and you are sweaty.
The seat covers are 54 inches long and 21.25 inches wide for complete coverage of your car seat. The seating surface is made up of nylon with a blend of 0.12 inches of neoprene for a comfortable seating surface that doesn’t stick to the skin. As a bonus, Gorla includes a free seat belt cover to protect your seatbelts from sweat and wearing out. The product is backed by a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee.
A downside of the covers is that they lose their anti-slip properties on heated seats and may slide around and curl up around the shoulder section. Also, the covers may discolor leather seats, especially in warm weather. In addition, the covers are not a great fit for larger vehicles like trucks and SUVs. They may feel too tight and rip at the seams with time.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Neoprene Seat Covers Honorable Mention: FH Group Neoprene Blend Seat Cover
The FH Group Neoprene Blend bucket seat cover is made from neoprene fabric, which forms a defensive layer against water spills, food, pet fur, as well as wear and tear. The covers feature 0.11 inches of EVA foam padding that make your sitting experience more enjoyable, especially on long drives. Moreover, they have an ergonomic and sporty look that improves the aesthetics of your car.
The covers are semi-customized to fit almost all car seats and come with a detachable headrest cover. Adjustable straps and a concealed Velcro opening help with easy installation and removal of the covers. The covers are machine washable and can be air-dried without the risk of shrinking. Additionally, the product comes in a variety of visually appealing colors, and it’s suitable for passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks.
A major drawback of this cover is that it blocks the airbags on the side of the seats, which is a safety issue. Also, the covers are difficult to install, and it has weak straps that may snap if you pull them too hard or you hook them to the wrong side. You may have to rely on a video tutorial to get the installation right. In addition, the covers attract dust.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- The best way to clean neoprene seat covers is to wipe them clean with a microfiber cloth. Some manufacturers advertise that their products are machine washable, but you should avoid doing so to prevent discoloration or shrinkage.
- If you decide to shop online for a seat cover and are worried about ending up with an ill-fitting product, the best option is a semi-custom or a custom-fit seat cover. Most custom covers are designed for a specific car’s year, make and model, and it’s almost impossible to go wrong with them unless you get a defective product.
- If your seat cover comes with adjustable straps, be sure not to tighten them too tight. The straps may snap or leave creases on the cover that won’t go away. They may also weaken the cover due to the excessive force exerted at the seams.
FAQs
Q: Are neoprene seat covers comfortable?
A: Yes. The covers are designed with thick material that requires heavy stitching to get the seams to hold firmly, line up evenly, and fit perfectly on a standard car seat for maximum comfort. In addition, neoprene is soft and doesn’t irritate the skin. However, custom-fit neoprene seat covers are more comfortable than universal fits.
Q: Are neoprene seat covers machine washable?
A: Most neoprene covers are machine washable, but you should respect what the manufacturer recommends when it comes to cleaning the covers. Ideally, neoprene covers require a top-load machine wash with a small amount of detergent. However, some low-quality covers may shrink, peel, or tear when machine-washed.
Q: Do universal seat covers fit all cars?
A: Not really. Universal seat covers do not fit snugly on most large vehicles. If you are lucky, you may find a universal seat cover that fits on your car seat like a glove. However, that shouldn’t worry you as some seat cover manufacturers have come up with universal seat covers with elastic edges and adjustable straps, which are customizable to suit the size and shape of your car seat.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best neoprene seat cover is the Infina Waterproof Car Seat Cover. It’s durable, offers maximum protection against water spills, and keeps your car seat odor-free.
If you are looking for an affordable set of waterproof neoprene seat covers for the front seats, choose the Gorla Premium Universal Seat Cover.
Tell us what you think of our neoprene seat cover picks in the comment section below.
- RELATEDBest Leather Seat Covers: Our Top Picks for Upgrading Your StyleLeather seat covers are a great option for upgrading your car’s interiorREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Heated Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Seats and Keep Yourself WarmKeep your body warm while you drive in the bitter cold with these heated car seat coversREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Truck Seat Covers: Protect Your Truck’s InteriorThe best truck seat covers for your needs can help extend the life of your truck’s interiorREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Seat Cushion for Long Drives: Take The Pain Out of CommutingChoose a quality seat cushion to enhance your ride quality during long tripsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Travel Car Seats: Protect Your Most Precious Cargo on Long JourneysWe found the best travel car seat for your next family adventureREAD NOW