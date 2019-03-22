Best Car Seat Massagers: Our Top Picks for Serious Relaxation

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time driving, you’re probably aware of the back and shoulder tension that can come for the ride. Enter the car seat massager. A good massager can help alleviate some of the pain, muscle tension, and discomfort in your own vehicle. In this piece, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to choose the best car seat massager for your needs. Best Car Seat Massager Overall: Snailax Gel Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager

Best Value Car Seat Massager: Gideon Shiatsu Deep Kneading Massager

Best Car Seat Massager Honorable Mention: Zyllion Kneading Massage Pillow Why Buy a Car Seat Massager? Make road trips more comfortable. If you’re a fan of long road trips, you know the aches and pains that can come with all of that sitting. A car seat massager can help keep your body limber, making your trip that much more enjoyable.

If you’re a fan of long road trips, you know the aches and pains that can come with all of that sitting. A car seat massager can help keep your body limber, making your trip that much more enjoyable. Decrease stress levels. Managing stress is great for your overall health, and a seat massager can help you do just that. Massage helps your body to relax, which, in turn, can lower your stress levels and even reduce the amount of cortisol in your bloodstream. That’s especially useful after a hard day’s work.

Managing stress is great for your overall health, and a seat massager can help you do just that. Massage helps your body to relax, which, in turn, can lower your stress levels and even reduce the amount of cortisol in your bloodstream. That’s especially useful after a hard day’s work. Improve your circulation. A deep and invigorating massage can help get your blood moving. Better circulation has a positive impact on your overall health, helping tissue heal faster. Any improvement in blood circulation also helps keep your muscles healthier and reduces soreness.

A deep and invigorating massage can help get your blood moving. Better circulation has a positive impact on your overall health, helping tissue heal faster. Any improvement in blood circulation also helps keep your muscles healthier and reduces soreness. Mood enhancement. Besides making you feel relaxed and comfortable, regular massages trigger the secretion of endorphins that quite literally make you feel happier. They also help to quell the perception of pain and stress.

Besides making you feel relaxed and comfortable, regular massages trigger the secretion of endorphins that quite literally make you feel happier. They also help to quell the perception of pain and stress. Improve back pain. Using a massage cushion can help alleviate chronic back pain and tension. It does this through muscle stimulation, which helps calm them down. Types of Car Seat Massagers Full Massagers This type of massager looks like a seat and contains massage rollers, nodes, and motors throughout the neck, shoulder, and upper back areas. It offers the most thorough massage and typically includes bonus features like heating or an automatic shut-off. A convenient choice, full car seat massagers fit right onto your regular car seat. Their size ensures that nothing slips out of place. Cushion Massagers Massaging cushions are smaller than full seats and resemble a pillow in size and shape. They’re used mainly for a rolling massage on the lower back but can also be positioned to work on the shoulders. Many come with a heater and different massage modes. Neck Massagers The smallest of the three types, neck massagers wrap around the neck like a travel pillow, applying gentle pressure on the upper shoulders and spine, often with a vibrating massage. Mainly used to provide some relief from a stiff or sore neck, these massagers are the least expensive out there. As a result, they’re fairly limited in the types of massage they offer. Top Brands for Car Seat Massagers HoMedics Originally founded in 1987, HoMedics has been making high-quality massagers and other wellness products for decades. Based in Commerce Township, Michigan, they’ve been pioneers in the massage technology market for years. Some of their best-selling devices are the Shiatsu Elite Pro Massage Cushion and the affordable Massage Comfort Cushion. Zyllion Zyllion has been around for many years making an array of products designed to target fatigue, muscle pain, and soreness. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, they continue to design a number of relaxing and therapeutic products, including their best-selling Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager and their Kneading Massage Pillow. Snailax Founded in the early 2000s, Snailax’s philosophy is “to take a moment to slow down and relax.” Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Snailax makes a number of high-quality health and personal care products, with a focus on massagers. Their most popular products include the Gel Shiatsu Massager and the Vibration Massage Seat Cushion. Car Seat Massager Pricing Under $70: In this price range, you’ll find mostly massage cushions and a small number of seat massagers. Most have vibrating motors instead of rollers. Heating elements are rare here.

In this price range, you’ll find mostly massage cushions and a small number of seat massagers. Most have vibrating motors instead of rollers. Heating elements are rare here. $70-$150: At this price point, you’ll see a number of mid-range models that offer good durability and a variety of massage types and modes. Massagers in this range are more customizable and often have heating and auto shut-off features.

At this price point, you’ll see a number of mid-range models that offer good durability and a variety of massage types and modes. Massagers in this range are more customizable and often have heating and auto shut-off features. Above $150: High-end massagers come with all of the bells and whistles. You’ll find models with a wide range of different settings and intensities packed into one unit in addition to high-quality materials and sleek. Key Features Massage Type Different massage types have different benefits. Shiatsu massages are invigorating and great for pain; vibration massages are good stress and tension relievers. When selecting a seat massager, pay attention to the type(s) of massage it offers. Many models on the market have multiple modes and a variety of intensity levels. Most cheaper models, however, lack this variation. Massager Design The design of the massager affects the overall feel and effectiveness of the massage. A good seat has to be comfortable to use, especially during long drives. The motors or rollers must line up with the areas that need the massage the most. Keep in mind, rollers tend to improve blood circulation and relieve tension; motors vibrate to relieve stress and potentially boost your energy. Built-in Heating A higher-end addition, a heater can help ease and relieve lower back pain, decrease stress levels, and promote blood flow. Combined with the massage, this is a very relaxing experience that can make long car rides more comfortable. Other Considerations Cushion style: If you’re mainly looking for pain and tension relief, check out massage cushions instead of full car seat massagers. These cushions offer a focused massage on the lower back and are lightweight, durable, and the most portable out there.

If you’re mainly looking for pain and tension relief, check out massage cushions instead of full car seat massagers. These cushions offer a focused massage on the lower back and are lightweight, durable, and the most portable out there. Car seat size: To ensure a comfortable fit, you’ll want to know the exact size of your car seat. Measure both the length and width of the seat. When you’re shopping for a massager, try to match these measurements as much as possible.

To ensure a comfortable fit, you’ll want to know the exact size of your car seat. Measure both the length and width of the seat. When you’re shopping for a massager, try to match these measurements as much as possible. Foam depth: Soft or plush massager cushions offer the most comfort, especially if your existing car seats are hard and tough. Choose a massager with a thick, padded back for the most cushioning possible.

Soft or plush massager cushions offer the most comfort, especially if your existing car seats are hard and tough. Choose a massager with a thick, padded back for the most cushioning possible. Convenient use: When it comes to installing a car seat massager, the task should be quick and painless. A good massager straps onto the car seat plugs into the car and then is ready to go. Top models also have a couple of other convenience features like an auto shut-off function and remote controls for easier operation. Best Car Seat Massager Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Seat Massager Overall: Snailax Gel Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager

Amazon

A high-quality product, this Snailax seat has soft gel massage nodes that mimic the feel of real palm and hand strokes. With a built-in, full-back heating pad, the gel technology offers a relaxing and soothing massage that’s not too firm. The car seat has four unique massage nodes that help relieve neck and shoulder tightness and tension. The nodes can be moved and adjusted to customize the feel of the massage to avoid any uncomfortable spots. This is particularly good if you’re looking for something that can be used by multiple family members. Another unique feature of this massager is the adjustable width of the nodes. These provide a soft roller massage along the spine that combats muscular tension common with long car rides. The four main nodes travel up and down the back for a full massage but can be set to target particular zones for a spot massage. A detachable flap allows you to adjust the intensity of the nodes as well. If you’re looking for a versatile massager to use on road trips, this might be the pick for you. Keeping all that in mind, it does have a downside as well. Switching between massage programs is a little difficult. The unit must stop and restart to switch over into a new mode, which can be problematic when you’re driving by yourself. Best Value Car Seat Massager: Gideon Shiatsu Deep Kneading Massager

Amazon

A great value seat massager, this Gideon seat is equipped with deep-kneading vibration nodes that can be set to three levels of intensity. The multi-directional Shiatsu “fingers” penetrate into your muscle tissue, mimicking a real massage therapist’s touch. This soothing massage can help with pain, aches, tension, and knots, calming your back and shoulders. The design of this massager fits perfectly onto a large number of car seats, looks sleek, and feels comfortable. Foam cushioning on the seat and back pads offers a high-end feel. A heating element further helps to reduce tension and pain while the massage rollers move up and down. Targeted programs make it possible to massage just your shoulders, mid-back, or lower back separately. Compared to some other models, this massager tends to be a little rougher and even too much for some. The amount of noise is also higher than with other models. But if you’re looking for a massager that will get the job done, and you prefer a more intense massage, this is the pick for you. Best Car Seat Massager Honorable Mention: Zyllion Kneading Massage Pillow

Amazon