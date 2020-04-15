Buick’s CPO Warranty: Comprehensive Protection for your Vehicle

Get $300 off any Endurance vehicle protection plan and $250 in immediate reward vouchers to spend at national grocery, restaurant, and online stores, along with another $250 of reward vouchers after your third monthly payment. Enjoy all this along with other perks like reduced upfront costs, the chance to qualify for up to 30 days of payment deferment, a 30-day money back guarantee, and a free Endurance Elite Membership.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

Warranty In-Depth

Under Buick’s CPO warranty, each car is guaranteed to have less than 75,000 miles on the odometer at vehicle delivery. Additionally, each has a vehicle history report, along with service history including service date, and has undergone a 172-point inspection to make sure it’s eligible for sale. If a car fails the inspection, it won’t be sold as a certified pre-owned Buick.

Buick CPO vehicles come with two warranties and include many perks. The first warranty involves a six-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and the second involves a one-year/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. Neither requires a deductible. Read more for the limited warranty details.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Just like the original factory bumper-to-bumper, the CPO bumper-to-bumper warranty covers almost all major vehicle systems, such as heating, air conditioning, steering, remote start system, air filters, automatic locks, navigation services. It also covers bed liners, electrical components like satellite radio, and safety features.

However, proper vehicle use is important to adhere to the warranty because it does not include tire damage, damage due to accident, damage due to vehicle misuse, corrosion due to environmental conditions, and damage due to poor-quality fuel.

Powertrain Coverage

Choosing a CPO Buick equals peace of mind because all parts in the car’s powertrain, including the drivetrain, engine, and transmission are included in the warranty. Other parts such as axles, driveshafts, transfer cases, seals, and gaskets are also covered in the powertrain warranty.

Additional Coverage

Buick’s CPO warranty also comes with a $0 deductible, 24-hour roadside assistance, and courtesy transportation without any additional charges.

With Buick’s 24-hour roadside assistance, you can rest easy knowing that the automaker will have your back whenever you get stuck on the road. The understanding of complete terms can let you enjoy quick response, security, and convenience throughout six years or a total of 100,000 miles, depending on which comes first. Many dealers allow you to get a paid subscription plan, including an OnStar safety and security plan. These plans can be available with new vehicle delivery and include the best processes to give you peace of mind.

You can also take advantage of the monthly plans on Siriusxm.com. SiriusXM gives you all access packages including remote access plans. You can choose the months of the plan. Many people prefer the SiriusXM service because it’s easier. You can use any payment method you want. Make sure you know all the user terms.

You also get a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report for your car. This free vehicle history report will allow you to know more about the car’s maintenance history and any other problems it has experienced in the past, such as fires, accidents, etc.

In addition, as previously mentioned, each car undergoes a thorough 172-point vehicle inspection and reconditioning process to keep them in optimal operating condition. Also, each vehicle is under six years old and has less than 75,000 miles on the odometer.

If a vehicle fails the inspection, it will undergo a thorough reconditioning process; otherwise, it won’t be certified.

It’s also worth noting that there are no deductibles for covered repairs. And if you decide to sell your Buick CPO car, the warranty is fully transferable to a new owner.

Important Recall Information: You can check the recall status of any vehicle at safercar.gov.