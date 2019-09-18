Best Racing Games: Go Fast Without Getting a Speeding Ticket

From Mario to real-life hypercars, there is a racing game for just about anybody. They let you visit fantastical, made-up lands or cruise around the real-life Nürburgring in the car of your dreams. You can zip around in a go-kart built for two or drive a hybrid supercar designed for speed and power. Here are the top-rated racing games to consider.

Project Cars does not feature an offline multiplayer mode, so you can’t play with friends on the couch. Another drawback is playing with the PlayStation controller will take some getting used to. The game is optimized to run with a racing wheel system.

You can create your own customizable racer and live out a campaign in motorsport. You can set custom public or private race weekends online.

Project Cars includes more than 65 vehicles, including supercars, GT, Le Mans Prototypes, and karts. You can race on more than 60 tracks with your choice of closed circuits or point-to-point locations.

You will need access to Xbox Live in order to play online. Plus, in two-player split-screen mode, you can only race against the other player and not computer-controlled opponents. Another downside is a few cars are only unlockable after paying for the downloaded content.

You can play two-player split-screen with a friend on the couch or connect online to play with a total of 24 other players. It also includes the Drivatar (driving avatar) feature that learns from your playstyle to create computer-controlled opponents for you to race against.

Forza Motorsport 6 runs at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second and includes more than 450 fully customizable cars. Some of the vehicles include the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, the 2014 Lamborghini Hurácan and the 2013 McLaren P1.

It doesn’t really add a lot of new features that make it stand out from previous titles. It’s also a direct port from the Wii U version with some added levels and characters.

It is user-friendly and extra accommodating to new players with a smart steering option that will help keep your kart on the track. It also comes with five battle modes and 12 race options.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features 42 unique playable characters and 48 levels to explore. Plus, you can challenge your friends to races and battles in online multiplayer or on the couch. It’s also quite pleasing to look at and runs at 1080p.

Benefits of Racing Games Entertainment. The best racing games will leave you entertained for hours on end. They allow you to become another person and drive any car imaginable.

Choice. One of the best things about a driving game is there is a wide variety of them. You don't have to stick with playing the same level or game forever. If you want a more wacky and colorful game, there are ones featuring famous characters and quirky vehicles. Or you could go the more realistic route and choose a game that allows you to get behind the wheel of an actual car.

One of the best things about a driving game is there is a wide variety of them. You don’t have to stick with playing the same level or game forever. If you want a more wacky and colorful game, there are ones featuring famous characters and quirky vehicles. Or you could go the more realistic route and choose a game that allows you to get behind the wheel of an actual car. Relieve stress. After a long day at work or school, coming home to wind down with a video game is a great way to destress. You can forget about anything that may be troubling you for a while and get lost in another world.

$60 and up: The standard price for a brand-new video game will typically be around $60. However, there will be times when a game will be released at a higher price and feature extra bonuses, such as in-game items, statues, and other collectibles. Key Features Customization One top feature of a racing game is the ability to customize the car you are driving. Many, if not all, should allow you to change the paint, improve the look, and enhance the engine for better performance. You may even be able to customize the levels and characters. Racing sims even give you the option to turn on damage to your vehicle, so if you collide with a wall at 80 mph, it will more than likely be totaled. Replayability A racing game gives you the option to go back and replay any level or track you desire. This means you can practice with a certain car or vehicle until you learn the course enough to beat old records or set new ones. Many arcade and kart style games also feature hidden areas you can find to get ahead of the rest of the players. Online Capabilities If you want to, you can join your friends and other racers online to challenge them. This is one way to meet new people that share the same interest or play with friends who may live far away. Many racing games also allow you to drive around in familiar settings and locations in an open world scenario without ever having to leave your home. Downloaded Content Downloaded content, or DLC, is an aspect of nearly every video game out today. It can range from entirely new features for the game, different areas to explore, or enhanced cars. You may have to pay extra for it, or you can buy it with the original game and download it when it becomes available. Other Considerations Extra Components: You can buy extra components to enhance the racing game experience. These can include an actual stick shift, pedals, and steering wheel.

Data Usage: Today, the majority of gaming consoles require you to be online to download and play a video game. If you are on a fixed data plan, downloading a game can be time-consuming and use a lot of data. The game can also use a lot of data when it is up and running. If you have it on your Android or Apple smartphone, then you will either need a data plan or a Wi-Fi signal to ensure it functions properly. However, if you are on a Wi-Fi signal, then this does not apply to you at all.

File Size: You will want to consider the size of the racing game before you download it to your system. The larger the file the more space it will take on the hard drive. Depending on the size and the manner in which you download it (Wi-Fi versus data), it could take a while before the download is complete. Best Racing Games Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Racing Games Overall: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Today, the majority of gaming consoles require you to be online to download and play a video game. If you are on a fixed data plan, downloading a game can be time-consuming and use a lot of data. The game can also use a lot of data when it is up and running. If you have it on your Android or Apple smartphone, then you will either need a data plan or a Wi-Fi signal to ensure it functions properly. However, if you are on a Wi-Fi signal, then this does not apply to you at all. File Size: You will want to consider the size of the racing game before you download it to your system. The larger the file the more space it will take on the hard drive. Depending on the size and the manner in which you download it (Wi-Fi versus data), it could take a while before the download is complete. Best Racing Games Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Racing Games Overall: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Perhaps one of the most entertaining and lovable racing games in existence, Mario Kart is a staple in the genre. The eighth installment of the Nintendo series features 42 unique playable characters, their karts, and 48 levels to explore. Plus, you can challenge your friends to races and battles online or next to them on the couch. It’s also quite pleasing to look at and runs at 1080p. One of the best benefits of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is it is user-friendly and extra accommodating to new players. It features a smart steering option that will help keep your kart on the track. It also comes with five battle game modes and 12 race options that vary in challenge and length. Since it is on the Nintendo Switch, it has the extra convenience of being portable. A downside is that it doesn’t really add a lot of new features that make it stand out from previous titles. It’s also a direct port from the Wii U version with some added levels and characters. Plus, it feels as if the game may be trying to help the player too much. There are a lot of added options that control the kart for you and take away the feeling that you are in full control. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Racing Games Value: Forza Motorsport 6

The Forza series has been around since 2005 and always releases a breathtaking look into the world of racing. For the sixth installment of the game, the cars look beautiful in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. There are more than 450 unique cars to race around in, and each one can be fully customized to your specific liking. Some of the vehicles include the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, the 2014 Lamborghini Hurácan, and the 2013 McLaren P1. One feature we like is the ability to play two-player split-screen with a friend on the couch, a feature that seems to be slowly disappearing, or you can connect online to play with friends and 23 other players anywhere in the world. The single-player mode for Forza 6 brings back the Drivatar (driving avatar) feature that learns from your playstyle to create computer-controlled opponents for you to race against. Basically, the system uses data from every player’s driving record to create a unique version of themselves you can challenge. You can also tour 26 world-famous locations, such as Daytona and Le Mans. You will need access to Xbox Live in order to play this game online, and that will cost you a monthly payment. Plus, in two-player split-screen mode, you can only race against the other player and not computer-controlled opponents. Another downside is a few cars are only unlockable after paying for the DLC. It also doesn’t really add a whole lot of new features to the series other than new cars and is only available for Microsoft systems. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Racing Games Honorable Mention: Project Cars

