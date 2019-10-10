Best Cell Phone Boosters for RVs: Stay Connected off the Grid

Tips

To determine if a cell phone booster will work with your phone and carrier, you need to know the frequency band at which your phone operates.

If you are an iOS user, access the field test menu on your phone, dial *3001#12345#*, and click “Serving Cell Info” to figure out your band. If you are an Android user, please follow this guide.

Set up the internal antenna in the center of the RV for complete internal coverage. You can also run the cables under the seats and floor mats for a clean look.

FAQs

Q: How do cell phone signal boosters work?

A: The external antenna detects faint signals that are amplified to usable levels by an amplifier. These usable signals are then broadcasted by the internal antenna to your phone and other cellular devices.

Q: Do I need to register the device with my carrier and the FCC before it’s ready to use?

A: The cell phone signal booster kits on our list are FCC-approved and do not require any registration with the FCC to be activated. Although the devices work right out of the box, as per FCC guidelines, you are required to register the device with your carrier for the amplifier to be legal.

Q: What is a Yagi antenna, and do I need one?

A: Yagi antennas are ladder-like antennas that were used for TV reception before satellite dishes became popular. A Yagi antenna needs to be pointed towards the cell tower your phone is connected to, so the device cannot be used while moving.

Final Thoughts

We found the weBoost Drive 4G-X RV to be the most powerful, versatile, and robust cell phone signal booster, and that’s why it is our top pick.

If you don’t need a signal boost while driving and would like to save some money, you can opt for our budget pick, the PROUTONE Dual 700MHz RV Signal Booster.