Best Cell Phone Boosters for RVs: Stay Connected off the Grid

These top cell phone signal boosters for RVs are powerful, easy to install, and 4G LTE compatible

By Ashutosh Bhosale
One of the challenges of RV living is poor cell coverage in remote areas. This is especially problematic for digital nomads whose subsistence depends on internet connectivity. A cell phone signal booster kit can be the difference between having zero network coverage and having enough bars for not only taking phone calls but also streaming music and movies. Here’s our list of the best cell phone signal boosters for your RV.

  • Best Overall
    weBoost Drive 4G-X RV
    Summary
    A highly powerful booster that can boost a 4G LTE cell phone signal up to 32 times. Supports bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 17.
    Pros
    Extremely powerful antenna—users report going from zero signal strength to five bars.
    Boosts signal while moving as well as while stationary.
    Cons
    Only two years of warranty, which is fewer than many competitors. Pricing is on the expensive side.
  • Best Value
    PROUTONE 700MHz RV Signal Booster
    Summary
    An affordable yet robust 4G LTE cell phone signal booster that supports AT&T and T-Mobile only. Supports bands 12 and 17.
    Pros
    Excellent tech support.
    It comes with a three-month free replacement period and five years of warranty.
    Cons
    Due to certain characteristics of the Yagi antenna, it can be used only when the RV is parked.
  • Honorable Mention
    SureCall Fusion 2Go 3.0 RV
    Summary
    A reliable 4G LTE cell phone signal booster with a mid-range price from the popular brand SureCall. Supports bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 17.
    Pros
    Has LED indicators to show any operational issues.
    It comes with three years of warranty. Boosts signal while moving as well as while stationary.
    Cons
    Some customers report that there is a limited internal range. A detailed LED indicator guide is not provided.

Tips

  • To determine if a cell phone booster will work with your phone and carrier, you need to know the frequency band at which your phone operates.
  • If you are an iOS user, access the field test menu on your phone, dial *3001#12345#*, and click “Serving Cell Info” to figure out your band. If you are an Android user, please follow this guide.
  • Set up the internal antenna in the center of the RV for complete internal coverage. You can also run the cables under the seats and floor mats for a clean look.

FAQs

Q: How do cell phone signal boosters work?

A: The external antenna detects faint signals that are amplified to usable levels by an amplifier. These usable signals are then broadcasted by the internal antenna to your phone and other cellular devices.

Q: Do I need to register the device with my carrier and the FCC before it’s ready to use?

A: The cell phone signal booster kits on our list are FCC-approved and do not require any registration with the FCC to be activated. Although the devices work right out of the box, as per FCC guidelines, you are required to register the device with your carrier for the amplifier to be legal.

Q: What is a Yagi antenna, and do I need one?

A: Yagi antennas are ladder-like antennas that were used for TV reception before satellite dishes became popular. A Yagi antenna needs to be pointed towards the cell tower your phone is connected to, so the device cannot be used while moving.

Final Thoughts

We found the weBoost Drive 4G-X RV to be the most powerful, versatile, and robust cell phone signal booster, and that’s why it is our top pick.

If you don’t need a signal boost while driving and would like to save some money, you can opt for our budget pick, the PROUTONE Dual 700MHz RV Signal Booster.

