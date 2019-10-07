Best RV Wi-Fi Boosters: Don't Settle for Poor Wi-Fi Performance in Your RV

The best boosters and extenders for nearly any RV setup

By Austin Fracchia
A good Wi-Fi signal adds a lot of functionality to an RV camping setup, but it's not always convenient or possible to bring along a mobile hotspot. A Wi-Fi extender, on the other hand, is a popular option for utilizing a local Wi-Fi signal source without sacrificing speed and performance. That's why we've created this handy guide to help you determine if an extender will work for you.

  • Best Overall
    Halo Long Range Marine & RV Wi-Fi Extender System
    Summary
    The best option for extending a Wi-Fi network to your vehicle, especially in outdoor environments where weather can be hard on technology.
    Pros
    Built with good weather-proofing materials. Can be used in harsh marine environments, in addition to RV and camping environments.
    Cons
    The included power supply can cut in and out when in use.
  • Best Value
    Alfa Wi-Fi Camp Pro 2
    Summary
    A complete Wi-Fi extension kit that offers good performance while camping outside, along with a degree of survivability when used outdoors.
    Pros
    Compatible with many off-roading and marine vehicles. Quick and simple set up on most vehicles as well.
    Cons
    The user manual is somewhat difficult to follow when looking for information on advanced functions like how to control the device for the first time.
  • Honorable Mention
    Winegard ConnecT 2.0
    Summary
    A contained Wi-Fi extender that comes as a single unit you can mount and use in any RV setup for better wireless performance
    Pros
    Generally good wireless performance. Installation is fairly straightforward and easy to follow with the included instructions.
    Cons
    Installation may require a professional touch if you don't have much DIY experience, especially on an RV.

Tips

  • Wi-Fi extenders work best the closer they are to a Wi-Fi signal source.
  • Buy a Wi-Fi extender that is rated for outdoor use if you want to protect it from bad weather.
  • Wi-Fi extenders will need a source of power to boost a Wi-Fi signal properly, so plan to use the RV's primary power source, batteries, or a generator if you are camping outside. 

FAQs

Q. What is a Wi-Fi extender?

A. As the name suggests, a Wi-Fi extender simply boosts an existing Wi-Fi signal so you get better performance.

Q. Where does the Wi-Fi signal come from?

A. This can vary depending on your location. If you don't have your own internet connection, the Wi-Fi signal can be supplied by a local town or business with the right access. 

Final Thoughts

The Halo Long Range Marine & RV Wi-Fi Extender System is our premium top pick for enhancing the Wi-Fi signal in your RV.

The Alfa Wi-Fi Camp Pro 2 is also a great option if you want to save some money and boost the Wi-Fi at the same time.

