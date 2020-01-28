Best Ratcheting Screwdrivers: Power and Torque When You Need It
Increase power and lessen fatigue with a high-quality ratcheting screwdriver
The Review Team
25 Products
6 Hours
12 Reviews
How We Decided
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.
PUBLISHED ON January 28, 2020
Compared to a standard screwdriver, a ratcheting screwdriver makes a quantum leap. It saves you effort and time because you don’t need to remove your hand from the screwdriver or change your grip every time you torque down on the fastener. This may seem like a small thing, but when you’re repetitively tightening or removing fasteners on a job, constantly changing your grip can increase fatigue and discomfort. With a ratcheting screwdriver, you can reduce this considerably. Our choices for ratcheting screwdrivers offer many advantages in addition to the ratcheting capability itself. Check out these three best ratcheting screwdrivers for overall comfort, design, value, and convenience.
- Best OverallMegapro Marketing USA Ratcheting ScrewdriverSummarySummary
Pullout tip holder for secure storage and to easily locate and change tips. “Palm-saver” cap is comfortable yet gives you the power you need. The handle is made of a strong, durable resin and nylon combination.ProsPros
Steel alloy shaft. Pullout tip storage. Dual composition handle. Comfortable cap.ConsCons
May not be the best for heavier work. The head is not magnetic so bits sometimes fall out.
- Best ValueChannellock 13-1 Ratcheting ScrewdriverSummarySummaryTwenty-eight-tooth ratchet gives you 225 inch-pounds of torque. This tool has 13 tips and a comfortable handle. Quick slide compartment for bit storage. One-quarter-inch shaft.ProsProsWith 13 different tips, you can work on almost any turning job. The grip provides comfort and control. Handy, accessible bit holder. Smooth ratcheting action.ConsCons
The screwdriver may be too long for working in some areas. The bits may wear out prematurely.
- Honorable MentionWORKPRO 10-in-1 Ratcheting ScrewdriverSummarySummaryThis ratcheting screwdriver features a soft grip for hand comfort and less fatigue, yet provides control and torque. Easy switching from forward to reverse. One-handed bit loading makes bit changing easy and fast.ProsPros
Soft, ergonomic grip handle. Quick-load mechanism. Auto-lock feature.ConsCons
May have trouble storing the bits in the handle. Screwdriver is not magnetic.
Why Trust Us
All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Tips
- Choose a ratcheting screwdriver that is right for the jobs you want to perform. You’ll want a shorter screwdriver for tight spaces, and a sturdier one for heavy-duty turning.
- Do your research to find out about the various models and types available. Check the specifications, the product description, the reviews, and the answered questions.
- Aside from the ratcheting power and operation, look into the other features of ratcheting screwdrivers. These include how they store bits, what the handle is made from, and how many and what types of tips you get with your purchase.
FAQs
Q: What’s the difference between a ratcheting screwdriver and a standard screwdriver?
A: A ratcheting screwdriver has a gear mechanism in the handle that a standard screwdriver does not have. This mechanism allows the handle to turn (to “ratchet”) so you only have to make a half-turn with your wrist to turn a fastener. This reduces movement and increases your comfort level.
Q: Are all ratcheting screwdrivers basically the same?
A: Yes, the way they operate is basically the same. But like all tools, manufacturers have different designs and manufacturing methods. They may be made of different materials, the handles may look and feel different, and there are various ways to store the bits (or tips).
Q: Can I use one ratcheting screwdriver for everything?
A: The answer is a qualified yes. The bits and the size of many ratcheting screwdrivers allow you to do a wide variety of tasks. However, if you have a special task, such as repairing watches or fixing large trucks, you’ll need to find a more specialized ratcheting screwdriver.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick is the Megapro Marketing USA Ratcheting Screwdriver. It is well-made, has pull-out storage, and is comfortable to use.
Our best value pick is the Channellock 13-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver. It has smooth ratcheting action and innovative storage for bits.