These DJI Drone, Gimbal Deals on Amazon Are Too Good
Up your home movie game.
If you're into making high-quality videos, you eventually have to move on holding your smartphone in your hand. What you really need is a gimbal or a drone, and lucky for you, there are a few on sale right now.
Below is a selection of drones and gimbals from DJI, one of the big-name brands in the world of stabilizing cameras and putting them in places with drones. Whether it's taking videos of your car or filming your friends getting hurt in a homemade contraption of their own design, this stuff will make the final clip a lot sharper.
- DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter with 2.7K Camera (15% off)
- DJI Air 2S - Drone Quadcopter UAV with 3-Axis Gimbal Camera (14% off)
- DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo - Drone Quadcopter UAV with 48MP Camera (12% off)
- DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer, 3-Axis Phone Gimbal (19% off)
- DJI Ronin-SC, 3-Axis Camera Stabilizer (36% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
