Here's How Long Gas Lasts

It’s easy to lose track of how long a vehicle has been sitting. If you didn’t intentionally put the car away for storage, one week quickly bleeds into one month, which quickly rolls into a quarter-year hibernation. It might not seem like a big deal, but the truth is that’s not good for your car. The parts, liquids, and fuels in your vehicle are designed to be run regularly, and without frequent trips to the grocer, things could get a bit murky. Items such as a car’s tires and battery must be attended to in the event of prolonged sitting, as does the gas. If left too long, gasoline will eventually turn into a worthless liquid. To better understand why this happens and what to do about it, The Drive’s fuel-scented editors have gathered their best gas tips into one place. Let’s go-go. *plays Wham!* [Note: This article was originally published on Dec. 26, 2020, but was updated updated with new formatting and new information on 05/12/2021.]

How Long Does Gas Last? There is no line of text on your gas station receipt that marks your gasoline’s expiration date. It just doesn’t work like that, so it’s virtually impossible to say an exact number. We can get you a rough range, though. According to Exxon Mobil, gas in a sealed container is estimated to last for approximately six months, give or take a month or two. When left unused, it begins to oxidize, degrade, and lose combustibility. How Should Gas Be Stored? Gas should be stored in an approved container designed specifically for storing gasoline and alike combustibles. You can find these in the form of both metal gas cans and plastic gas cans. Once the gas is in those containers, it should be stored in a dry cool place out of the way of heavy foot traffic and away from anything that could have an open flame or create spark. Do not, however, store large amounts of gasoline or hoard gasoline at any time. Not only does this present a major safety issue, it could also create more waste if it goes unused. How Can You Tell If Gas Is Bad? The best way to tell if gas is bad is to do a physical inspection. Gas is normally a clear or slightly yellowed liquid. Spoiled gas will likely have a darker hue with black or brown tinting and could be hazy, more viscous, or contaminated. How Can I Dispose of Old Gas? Absolutely do not get rid of your old gas by pouring it into the dirt behind your garage or the drain on the street, it’s harmful to the environment and to us. To learn how to remove gas from your vehicle with a fuel transfer pump and how to properly dispose of your old gas, read The Drive’s full report, How To Dispose of Old Gas.

Depositphotos An old gas can and a new one.