How To Wrap Your Car

Here’s the kicker: Many people are intimidated when it comes to wrapping their own cars, thinking it’s a precision job best left to professionals. No worries. The Drive’s crack info team has laid out a guide explaining what vinyl automotive wrapping is, how much professionals charge, how much it costs to wrap a car yourself, and how to wrap a car.

Change up your car’s appearance for the year, the month, or even the day, going with whatever look suits you. Once you’re over it, just peel the wrap off to reveal your car’s original paint job. Wrapping your ride opens up endless possibilities in the way of designs, colors, textures, patterns, logos, and more.

Gone are the days when switching up your car color involved a major time and financial commitment comparable to getting a full back tattoo. The introduction of vinyl car wraps has made it easier and more economical than ever to give your ride a face-lift.

Car Wrapping Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Hours to days, depending on the size and style of the vehicle

Skill Level: Intermediate, Expert

Vehicle System: Exterior

What Is a Vinyl Car Wrap?

Vinyl car wraps have been around for years, as far back as the 1950s. Full vinyl vehicle wraps made their grand entrance into the automotive world in Germany in 1993 as a way for advertisers to showcase mobile billboards. Cast vinyl car wraps are the most popular types, and you can get cut graphics, half wraps, or full vehicle wraps. These wraps are large sheets of pressure sensitive vinyl film that adheres to your vehicle without peeling, chipping, or fading. The newest and most innovative car wraps look so much like real paint that most of your buddies would never guess you paid a fraction of the price for what is essentially a temporary tattoo for your car. You get all the “cool kid” points without the lifetime commitment. And, when you get sick of it, it’s easy to remove or swap out.

Car Wrap Safety

Working on your car can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless—hopefully.

Safety glasses

Mechanic’s coveralls (optional)

Closed-toe shoes

Protective gloves

Everything You’ll Need To Wrap Your Car

We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done.

Tool List

A friend (sorry, introverts)

Heat gun

Felt-edge squeegee

Breakaway knife with spare 30-degree blades

Wrap stick

Small magnets

Soft magnetic tape measure

Teflon-coated back cutter

Spray bottle

Microfiber towels

Vinyl-wrapping lintless gloves

Knifeless tape

Compressor (optional)

Infrared thermometer (optional)

Many of the items above can be purchased together in pre-packaged car-wrap kits.

Parts List

Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes performing this job. You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that’s also well ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.