Here’s How To Check for Vacuum Leaks and Fix Them

As your car gets older, it can begin to run, shall we say...poorly. And that’s even with keeping up with oil changes, cleaning the air filter, and throwing fresh plugs in it whenever you should. Part of that's due to the eventual breakdown of gaskets and hoses. Vacuum leaks come with that breakdown and are just one thing that will start popping up at some point.

Dealing with the vacuum leak isn't usually the problem, they’re fairly easy to fix even for novice wrenches. Finding them, that’s the tricky part. We've all been there under the hood chasing vacuum leaks while demonstrating how well-versed we are in reciting all of George Carlin’s “7 Dirty Words” set—we can recite it verbatim at this point.

Thankfully, there are many ways to detect vacuum leaks to make life easier and you've come to the right place. The Drive's big-brained team is here to share a few top tips to pinpoint the source of your problems rather than springing for a new ride.

The Basics of Finding Vacuum Leaks

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to an hour

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Intake System

What You Need to Know About Vacuum Leaks

First, let's talk about what a vacuum leak is. Internal combustion draws in air and fuel with the vacuum created by the downward motion of the piston. As the piston travels downward in the bore, it draws fuel through the intake system and into the cylinder.

A vacuum leak means that air can enter the system by abnormal means or not through the induction system. No bueno.

Air can enter the engine through faulty gaskets between the parts of the intake system, cracked, damaged, or disconnected hoses, and potentially even through broken components.

Think about how many parts take advantage of the engine vacuum outside of just the engine. Power brakes, power steering, the PCV valve, even the climate control system in the cabin can all rely on engine vacuum. The systems that utilize engine vacuum can vary by car, but you can see how trying to pinpoint a vacuum leak can turn into a major headache.

Luckily, the vacuum system diagram is located under your car's hood, is readily available on the internet, or in your dusty manual. This information won't tell you where a vacuum leak is, but it will tell you all of the places you need to find one. However, we really can't stress how important it is to research your exact vehicle's system enough, especially if it’s been modified.

Vacuum Leak Symptoms

When a vacuum leak is present, it creates a lean running condition. Essentially it throws off the fuel and air mixture and will impact the vehicle, though how it impacts it depends on a few factors.

Modern cars use an O2 sensor to monitor the air and fuel mixture and correct it at all times. So when a vacuum leak is present, it tries to correct the mixture by sending higher fuel levels to offset the influx of air. The result is usually a high idle.

There’s no such way for the system to enrich the fuel mixture on its own on older vehicles featuring carburetors. Instead, you’re left with a rough idle and probably find yourself correcting it by adding way more fuel than normal to try and stabilize things.

What’s important to take from this information is that finding vacuum leaks is made easy with your ears. For many of the steps below, you’re listening to changes in the engine’s running condition as you troubleshoot.

Safety for Finding Vacuum Leaks

Any time you’re working under the hood, you need to protect yourself. But when tracking down vacuum leaks, it’s easy to lose a few fingers or barbeque yourself. So, if you don’t want to be what’s for dinner, you might want to keep these safety tips in mind.

Include the usual suspects. You’re under the hood of a car with a running engine. That means you want to throw on some safety glasses and gloves to protect the goods.

You’re under the hood of a car with a running engine. That means you want to throw on some safety glasses and gloves to protect the goods. Keep your fingers clear of moving parts. The engine’s going to be running for the majority of the tests we highlight. Gloves or not, the fan and other moving parts will make quick work of your fingers if you’re not careful.

The engine’s going to be running for the majority of the tests we highlight. Gloves or not, the fan and other moving parts will make quick work of your fingers if you’re not careful. You’re no different from a juicy burger. One more time: the engine is running for the majority of these tests. You’re burgers, and hot dogs might not scream on the grill, but you will if you touch the parts of your engine that get a little more than warmed up. Always be mindful of what those parts are and avoid contact.

One more time: the engine is running for the majority of these tests. You’re burgers, and hot dogs might not scream on the grill, but you will if you touch the parts of your engine that get a little more than warmed up. Always be mindful of what those parts are and avoid contact. Mind your Flammables. Some of the tests involve spraying flammable fluids or gases onto the parts of a running engine. Be mindful of the risks and be sure to control the direction of these substances as best you can.

Everything You’ll Need To Find Vacuum Leaks

You can count on getting lucky enough to find vacuum leaks with a quick visual inspection. But chances are you’re going to need a few odds and ends to get the job done. Now, we don’t know what you have on hand, but we can give you some suggestions on what tools to use.

Tool List (If Applicable)

Vacuum tester gauge (Brake bleeder tool with vacuum testing function is fine)

Carb cleaner (Starting fluid is also acceptable)

Propane torch

Fuel line (optional for propane enrichment test)

Water spray bottle

Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)

You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that’s also well-ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.

Here’s How To Find Vacuum Leaks

We’ve broken up each test as a step in this process. As you move through them, you’ll find that all procedures work to find the same problem.

You may also notice that we don’t highlight any smoke testing. That’s simply because not everyone has a smoke machine. What we do have below are just some of the methods do it yourselfers commonly perform with items they do have on hand.

Let’s do this!