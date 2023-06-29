Need a Project RV? Buy This Mauck MSV With Butterfly Doors and a 454 V8

If you're in prompt need of a home on wheels, buying an RV is probably the right way to go. If you're of discerning taste and have the time to fiddle, though, you'd probably like to pursue a custom build. Starting with something as wild as this Mauck MSV might just be the ticket.

As listed on Bring a Trailer, the Mauck MSV 1120S is no humdrum box-sided Winnebago. It's a futuristic take on the usual RV format, at least as far as the 1990s were concerned. The body features acres of glass and angular lines that make it look way less shed-like than much of the competition. The butterfly doors are a particular highlight and make getting in and getting out more of an event.

This example is listed as a 2000 model. It is likely one of the last ever built, with Mauck producing about 100 examples of the 1120S between 1996 and 1999. This model is outfitted with the 7.4-liter Vortec V8, paired with a four-speed 4L80E automatic transmission driving a Ford nine-inch rear end. Also, peep the Jeep ZJ Grand Cherokee taillights.

Per the listing's photos, it's not in perfect condition. The 16-inch alloy wheels are shod with tires that are dry-rotted and well overdue for replacement. The black paint is a shadow of its former self and no longer makes this RV look like the perfect accompanying support vehicle for an F-117 attack squadron. It's in need of some fiberglass repairs prior to a repaint.

Other drawbacks include non-functional air conditioning and wear and discoloration on the carpets and seats. Several lights are missing, along with some of the headliner, and the microwave and AV systems don't work either. The interior in general shows plenty of wear and tear. We also note that Bring a Trailer didn't post any wide shots of the doors up. Budget for some new gas struts or other repairs accordingly.

However, we are shown that the RV still runs and drives in a video attached to the listing. It has a bit of a squat, though, which suggests the air suspension might be in need of attention. In any case, it still looks menacing as it floats down the road.

Given the shabby state it currently sits in, this is absolutely a project RV. It's trapped firmly in the 1990s, and it's in no condition to hit the open road. With love and attention, though, it could be something great. Clean up the outside, fix the mechanicals, and rebuild the interior with a flashy cyberpunk aesthetic, and you'd really have something special. If you've got the cash, it could be a perfect tour bus for your up-and-coming synth-wave act. Just make sure to build in a bed, as it seems that this example didn't necessarily come with one from the factory.

MSRP on the MSV 1120S was on the order of $150,000 to $200,000 back in the day. We've seen some examples sell for around $80,000 in good condition in recent years. At the time of writing, the high bid on this example is just $1,950, with seven days left to go. We'd expect it to go for a fair bit more than that, but it could still be a bargain for the right buyer. Happy bidding.