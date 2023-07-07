Get Into the Great Outdoors With These Roof Top Tent Deals on Amazon
Save more than $100 on a whole bunch of tents made to sit atop your ride.
If you're the sort of person who likes to spend as much time as possible outdoors, overlanding should be right up your alley. Off-road camping has exploded in popularity over the past few years and to aid in your quest to go further, Amazon has some great deals on roof top tents to make it all possible. You can save more than $100 on tents from name-brands like Smittybilt and TMBK right now.
Because who needs a Hilton Honors membership when you have a tent on top of an SUV?
- TMBK 3 Person Roof Top Tent with Rain Fly Tan Base & Green Rainfly ($100 off)
- Smittybilt Overlander Roof Top Tent ($110 off)
- Smittybilt GEN2 Overlander Tent ($129 off)
- BAMACAR Naturnest Rooftop Tent Hard Shell ($127 off)
- Naturnest Car Tent, Rooftop Tent Aluminum Frame ($221 off)
- DHHU Truck Tent ($127 off)
- SUFUL Waterproof Aluminium Triangle Shell Camping SUV Car Rooftop Tent ($100 off)
- DONGXAI Rooftop Tent, 3-4 Person Sunroof Rooftop Tent ($50 off)
- WIILAYOK Rooftop Tent - Aluminum Hard Shell Pop Up ($179 off)
- Campoint Hard Top Large Door High Density Mattress Rooftop Tent ($100 off with coupon)
