Dwayne Johnson Is Getting His Own Fast & Furious Spinoff

As if there wasn’t enough Fast franchise coming at us this year, reports are emerging that there is yet another Fast film in the works that isn’t quite a spinoff nor is it a sequel. Dwayne Johnson will star in it as Luke Hobbs, but it won’t be another Hobbs & Shaw. No, the film will slot in between the two parts of Fast X.

Plot details are being kept under tight wraps, but the general vibe of the film is easy enough to figure out. The Wrap broke the news initially, with Johnson posting the announcement to his personal Twitter the same day. In the tweet, Johnson gives few details other than what is already known, but includes an interesting line about his relationship with Vin Diesel.

The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve–and always take care of the franchise, characters, and fans that we love.” It’s easy to forget that Johson and Diesel have been feuding, primarily because we all have better things to do, but this tweet apparently squashes that drama and indicates that the two stars have made up and are ready to make more brain-turned-off cinema together.

Also in the tweet is the confirmation that the spinoff film will be a Hobbs-only movie and that it will slot inbetween the two parts of Fast X. This effectively makes Fast X a three-parter, which is something Universal has hinted at during the long teaser period of the film.

If you thought splitting Harry Potter’s seventh movie and final book into a two-part cinema epic was a great idea, then three whole movies worth of Fast X might be your speed. But I’m not totally sure how they’ll squeeze this much movie out of this. I suppose we’ll have to wait and see.