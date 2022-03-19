Lime Rock Park's Veteran Announcer on Janet Guthrie, Paul Newman, and More

Only a handful of racetracks in America are on the National Historic Registry. One is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the home of the Indy 500, which officially opened in 1909. Everybody knows the Indy 500 even if they don’t care about racing, because it has become part of the fabric of American culture. On the other end of the spectrum is Lime Rock Park, a quaint 65-year-old track that has hosted some of the biggest names in racing: Janet Guthrie, Mario Andretti, Lyn St. James, Paul Newman. It’s an hour away from any kind of highway, in the middle of a beautiful part of New England. Lime Rock Park is quiet, it’s green, and families flock to the track to see racing in the same pattern it has always been. And it’s also a vital part of racing culture.

Lime Rock Park

Incredibly, announcer Greg Rickes has called the races at Lime Rock Park for 50 of those 65 years (and was there when a motorhome wandered onto the track by mistake last year). He was only 22 when he met the then-track owner Jim Haynes during a radio show Rickes was co-hosting. Haynes invited the younger man to come to the racetrack to try some announcing, and Rickes started working for the track during the smaller races. Over time, he became the main announcer, and he has seen the racetrack develop and flourish through the last five decades. The short, technical track at Lime Rock was created from a field of dreams in 1955 and saw its first race in 1957. Spanning 1.5 miles with seven corners, it has a ton of what a real estate agent might call “character.” It’s baked into every turn. The braking, turn-in, apex and track-out points on the track today are the exact same as those Andretti traversed decades ago. There’s only one left-hand turn, and it’s named, wryly, the Left Hander.