Watch a Diesel Humvee Run on Used Vegetable Oil

Rich Benoit is a YouTuber who runs the Rich Rebuilds channel and owns an independent Tesla repair shop. He has made quite a name for himself partially because of his public tussles with Tesla over the Right to Repair movement. Benoit is a Tesla owner himself and has taken on several projects with his crew, reclaiming salvaged Teslas and fixing them up.

However, in his most recent video, Benoit is focusing on something completely different. Citing the high cost of gas, Benoit decided to swap out diesel fuel for waste oil from fast food restaurants for his personal Humvee. At the beginning of the video, Benoit outlines the kind of equipment you would need to use waste oil instead of diesel if you're doing it the right way, and it can cost anywhere from $100 to $1000.

"Who has that kind of money? Not me," Benoit says. Instead, he buys a scoop and some funnels at what looks like a dollar store, and proceeds to show how to convert waste oil for (almost) free. While it’s clear that Benoit is super smart–he’s largely self taught–he’s also irreverent and makes his videos entertaining. In this case, the process of collecting waste oil from local fast food places, refining it on a camp stove, and putting it in to the Humvee is an interesting one. (For more of his wild ideas, you should check out the one in which he builds a diesel dually Tesla Model 3 that tows 15,000 pounds.)