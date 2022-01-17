Tesla-Swapped Plymouth With Pushrod Suspension Is Restomodding Done Right

The Plymouth, which is nicknamed Electrolite, is powered by the guts ripped from a Tesla Model S. The sedan's rear-drive unit and subframe were yanked to act as the heart of the restomod, and a 100kWh Tesla battery pack was purchased from a Tesla parts supplier to power the large electric motor.

In order to make the battery pack fit inside of the 50-year-old car, Kevin had to make some fabrication decisions. He removed individual modules (which are essentially densely-packed cells) and organized them in the front and rear of the car, even cooling the modules by emulating the same coolant routing as the factory pack. Power is then fed through various aftermarket (non-Tesla) power control components and eventually to the rear wheels.

Kevin didn't share the car's final horsepower or performance specs, but he does take the car to the drag strip where it runs a rather impressive 12.4-second quarter-mile at 106 mph. In a separate video, he says that the motor he used is a Model S "large sport drive unit," which can offer up to 536 horsepower in Performance-trim cars.

It also gets a pretty decent range for a restomodded classic. When not run down the track like a maniac, the 100kWh pack and rear drive unit provide an alleged 250 miles of real-world driving range. He believes that if he actually babied the car and aimed for efficient driving that he could hit almost 300 miles on a single charge.