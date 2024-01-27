For Sale: Hellcat V8-Powered 6X6 Humvee Has 717 HP and an Aircraft Rear Wing

The creative minds at Danton Arts Kustoms (the mastermind behind the custom 6x6 Rolls-Royce Phantom in 2022) and Frenchy Export came up with a plan to make a 2009 military version of the AM General Humvee into a one-off 6x6 fever dream starring Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and The Rock.

Powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine, the custom truck is painted Military Green and sports a modified aircraft wing (yes, a real wing) and it’s up for sale today at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction.

Barrett-Jackson

Built in Mishawaka, Indiana by AM General from 1992 to 2006, the wide, military-style Hummers (H1, H2, H3) are unmistakable on the road. Bulky and heavy but capable of running over a Yugo without breaking a sweat, the Hummer line is intimidating. GMC revived the Hummer name as an all-electric monster for model year 2021, but sales have been somewhat disappointing. This custom Humvee, on the other hand, isn’t for mass-market production. It’s chopped, slammed, and handcrafted.

Nicolas Pulver of Frenchy Exports had a Humvee body in his backyard and when Alexandre Danton, owner of Danton Arts Kustoms visited him, they started spitballing ideas for it. One thing led to another, Pulver told Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings, and “it got bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The team added a set of modern features to the truck, like a smartphone-enabled remote start. But most of the work is in the body, which was shortened by 10 inches, and the roof, which got a four-inch chop. Its front end is a 2019 Ram 1500 and the vehicle sits on two Porsche Cayenne subframes.

Danton Arts Kustoms and Frenchy Exports collaborated on the interior integrating an LCD cluster, a skull-shaped gear shifter wearing an Army helmet, and a starlight roof. Pulver says he bought an airplane wing from a guy in Missouri and welded it on the custom aluminum frame. The exhaust tips are also from a Cayenne. It’s quite a mashup.

“It looks like some kind of attack truck,” said one of the guys from Gas Monkey Garage when it arrived in Dallas, Texas to appear on Rawlings' show. “Like if you want to kick some a**, and do it fast.”