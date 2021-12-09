Tiny Gated Manual Shifter Lets You Bang Through Your Bike’s Gears

Really, this tiny H-pattern stick is just an electronic switch that tells the derailleur which position to move into. It's not connected up mechanically to the bike's drivetrain in any way. There are no linkages or steel cables sprouting from the bottom of it; it's just a tiny shifter mounted to the handlebars that sends commands to change gear via what looks like an Arduino. In a post on CyclingTips.com, Inoue states the shifter uses an axis sensor very similar to what's found on the joystick of a Playstation controller to get the job done.

As it's a 10-speed derailleur, the gated shifter has ten slots, something you're not going to find in a car. Honestly, trying to find the right gear while you're riding using the tiny stick might not be very practical, but we're car people. We're not known for loving what's most practical. If the bike was something like a four or five-speed, it would be a lot easier to shift on the move. You also don't need a reverse gear or a clutch, and if you accidentally shift back into first instead of third when you're trying to do a peel, well, the damage is gonna be a helluva lot cheaper to repair.