This Expanding $2.4M ‘Mobile Estate’ RV Used to Be Will Smith’s Movie Set Trailer

The rig includes 14 televisions, a $200,000 kitchen, and a 30-person screening room.

By Kristin V. Shaw
Will Smith RV
Barcroft Cars YouTube screencap
Kristin V. Shaw View Kristin V. Shaw's Articles

When you’re an A-list movie star, a plain old RV like the rest of us drive won’t do. With hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, dropping $2.5 million on a giant mobile home the size of a semi is spare change. That’s exactly what actor and rapper Will Smith did back when he was filming a string of movies like Ali and the Pursuit of Happyness several years ago.

Smith could literally and figuratively raise the roof in this 1,200-square-foot behemoth, which is as big as some full-time homes and includes a 30-person screening room. Today, you can rent it for a mere $9,000 per night from Anderson Mobile Estates, based in Elgin, Texas.

Anderson Mobile Estates

This double-decker RV sits on 22 wheels. It features eight pistons that raise the top by 42 inches by applying 2,000 pounds of pressure, expanding it to its full capacity. While it boasts a $200,000 kitchen, I’m thinking the Smith family probably had a private chef in there too. If you have the cash to rent it for nine grand per day, you might want to bring along your own cook as well.

You can’t turn around without seeing another television; this unit has 14. Of course, this RV (nicknamed “The Heat”) has blackout shades. Watching movies without the prying eyes of the paparazzi was a priority for Smith when he commissioned it.

Anderson Mobile Estates
Anderson Mobile Estates
Anderson Mobile Estates
Anderson Mobile Estates

Replete with yards of leather, the whole interior looks pretty plush, even though by now the home on wheels has aged over the years. Reportedly fitted with over $100k in technology, there’s no word on how up to date that may be at this point. Inside the living area are what the builder calls “Star Trek doors” that open to the private hair and makeup space. And in the $25,000 bathroom, the shower stall glass goes from transparent to opaque with the touch of a button.

Ron Anderson, the builder and owner of Anderson Mobile Estates, has been in the business for 40 years. Jamie Foxx is another one of his clients and Anderson's site shows off Foxx's custom rig too. Anderson says he has built custom coaches for other celebrities including Vin Diesel, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Adam Sandler, Ice Cube, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Shakira, Clint Black, and Oscar De La Hoya, among others. 

If I could commission one of these myself, I'd have to insist on a soft-serve ice cream maker and maybe my own barista. I can dream, right?

Got a tip? Comment below or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.

MORE TO READ