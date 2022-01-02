This Expanding $2.4M ‘Mobile Estate’ RV Used to Be Will Smith’s Movie Set Trailer

Replete with yards of leather, the whole interior looks pretty plush, even though by now the home on wheels has aged over the years. Reportedly fitted with over $100k in technology, there’s no word on how up to date that may be at this point. Inside the living area are what the builder calls “Star Trek doors” that open to the private hair and makeup space. And in the $25,000 bathroom, the shower stall glass goes from transparent to opaque with the touch of a button.

Ron Anderson, the builder and owner of Anderson Mobile Estates, has been in the business for 40 years. Jamie Foxx is another one of his clients and Anderson's site shows off Foxx's custom rig too. Anderson says he has built custom coaches for other celebrities including Vin Diesel, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Adam Sandler, Ice Cube, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Shakira, Clint Black, and Oscar De La Hoya, among others.

If I could commission one of these myself, I'd have to insist on a soft-serve ice cream maker and maybe my own barista. I can dream, right?