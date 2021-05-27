We Want to Rip Through Subway Tunnels in This Wacky Polaris Side-by-Side With Train Wheels

Every railroad faces unique operational challenges, and such needs sometimes require unique, specialty vehicles to keep the wheels greased. In New York, there are locomotives with rail-searing lasers. California still relies on frightening, nearly century-old rotary snow plows to carve through mountain drifts. And underneath Los Angeles, in the tight confines of the Metro's subway tunnels, there is a small, capable, flexible vehicle for track maintenance: A Polaris side-by-side with train wheels. Cameoed in one of Metro's Facebook posts, this Polaris is what's known as a high-rail—a vehicle capable of traveling safely on both roads and train tracks, just like Germany's strange Schi-Stra-Bus. It does this by lowering two axles with flanged, free-spinning train wheels of the same gauge as the Metro's tracks. Because the LA Metro uses the globally adopted standard gauge of 1,435 millimeters, this Polaris can theoretically be operated on many railroads around the world (though don't get any funny ideas).

Ken Karagozian Metro Los Angeles's Polaris Pro XD 4000 hi-rail vehicle.

Unfortunately, there's not much official information to go off of. It doesn't look like those train wheels are powered, which leads me to believe this Polaris uses its regular, rubber-tired wheels to move. And if I'm correct in identifying this Polaris as a Pro XD 4000, that'd mean it's all-wheel-drive, and powered by either an 898cc, 24.5-horsepower, three-cylinder diesel or a 1.0-liter, 39-HP gas engine, the latter of which can push it up to 40 mph. Before you ask, no, these are still far from the smallest combustion engine ever fitted to a railed vehicle.