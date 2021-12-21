Stubby Plymouth Duster Is a Flamboyant Roofless Deathtrap

American muscle cars are renowned for their power and style, but they were never known for being small. This Plymouth Duster seeks to rectify that, with the former cover car chopped up into a new pocket-sized form. This lurid example of 70s excess could be yours, currently being sold by WeBe Autos.

That's right, for the low price of just $12,971, you could have a heavily-modified 1971 Plymouth Duster, complete with a 360 cubic inch V8 under the hood. It looks to be non-original to the car, as the 5.9-liter LA V8 wasn't available until the 1974 model year. Assuming it's from a later-model Duster, it would have been good for around 225-245 horsepower, and here it drives the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox.