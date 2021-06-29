Seeing Mid-America Raceway Get Reclaimed by Suburbia Is Depressing

All good things eventually come to an end, and that's certainly the case with racetracks. Over the years, circuits, street courses, and dragstrips everywhere have ended up closing for various reasons. In fact, there's an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to keeping track of defunct motorsports venues. It's a long and sobering list, but it doesn't include one track that's been languishing before America's eyes for more than a decade now: Mid-America Raceway in Wentzville, Missouri.

Built in late 1965, MAR was the home of both a 1,200-foot dragstrip and a 2.89-mile racing circuit. After a long life hosting hundreds of races, the track was sold to a housing developer in 2005. Asphalt was torn up, facilities were removed, and the drag strip was turned into the Huntleigh Parkway; main street suburbia. The rest of the circuit has been gradually deteriorating, giving way to nature ever since.