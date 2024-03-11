Killer Deals on Car Books at Amazon: Bulk up Your Knowledge and Your Library
Learning about cars is the next best thing to driving them. Amazon has great prices on the best car books out there.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I have tons of books; I'm not exaggerating. I can tell you firsthand, library-quality bookshelves are not cheap. However, knowledge is priceless. So, I have some giant steel cases loaded up with every kind of book imaginable. As you might guess a selection of car books occupies a good portion of my storage.
One of the reasons I have so many car books is because I'm a sucker for car books on sale, which they always somehow seem to be. That's exactly why, Hank and I rounded up some of our favorite automotive titles that also happen to be available right now on Amazon.
We have a couple of books for younger gearheads. Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go is a must-have. T is for Turbo: ABC Book will make sure your little one can hold a conversation at cars and coffee as a toddler. There's even a coloring book in there that's great for kids or adults who need some stress relief.
If you're looking for something that drills down a little deeper into a particular subject or car brand, we found some great deals there too. For Porsche fans, Porsche 75th Anniversary: Expect the Unexpected is a great title by Porsche expert Randy Leffingwell with a foreword by driver Hurley Haywood. Richard Prince's Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only will get you up to speed on the history of Chevy's performance flagship. If you want an inside look at one of the greatest races in the world, Le Mans 100: A Century at the World's Greatest Endurance Race is a real collectable, and has a foreword written by Mr. Le Mans, Tom Kristensen.
Any of these are great gifts for any car person you know, but even better, treat yourself. Aside from getting out an driving, education is the next best way to enjoy our hobby. Check the list below for more savings on awesome titles.
- Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go for $11.00 at Amazon
- Porsche 75th Anniversary: Expect the Unexpected for $30.30 at Amazon
- BMW M: 50 Years of the Ultimate Driving Machines for $27.99 at Amazon
- Japanese Cars Coloring Book for Car Lovers: JDM Legends & Authentic Landscapes of Japan for $8.51 at Amazon
- Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only for $30.15 atAmazon
- 100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imaginations for $11.99 at Amazon
- The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book for $4.00 at Amazon
- The Art of Mopar: Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth Muscle Cars for $24.81 at Amazon
- Dodge and Ram Pickups: An Illustrated History for $34.50 at Amazon
- Hemi Muscle 70 Years: Chrysler, Dodge & Plymouth High Performance for $37.20 at Amazon
- The Complete Book of Classic Chevrolet Muscle Cars: 1955-1974 for $24.99 at Amazon
- Ford Tough: 100 Years of Ford Trucks for $31.18 at Amazon
- Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values for $13.69 at Amazon
- Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler's Best for $15.00
- Ken Miles: The Shelby American Years for $35.99 at Amazon
- The Unfair Advantage By Mark Donahue for $108.55 at Amazon
- How to Build a Car: The Autobiography of the World’s Greatest Formula 1 Designer for $31.29 at Amazon
- Engineer to Win by Carroll Smith (2010) Paperback for $29.95 at Amazon
- Ultimate Speed Secrets: The Complete Guide to High-Performance and Race Driving for $23.56 at Amazon
- The Atlas of Car Design: The World's Most Iconic Cars (Onyx Edition) for $101.30 at Amazon