Killer Deals on Car Books at Amazon: Bulk up Your Knowledge and Your Library

I have tons of books; I'm not exaggerating. I can tell you firsthand, library-quality bookshelves are not cheap. However, knowledge is priceless. So, I have some giant steel cases loaded up with every kind of book imaginable. As you might guess a selection of car books occupies a good portion of my storage.

One of the reasons I have so many car books is because I'm a sucker for car books on sale, which they always somehow seem to be. That's exactly why, Hank and I rounded up some of our favorite automotive titles that also happen to be available right now on Amazon.

We have a couple of books for younger gearheads. Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go is a must-have. T is for Turbo: ABC Book will make sure your little one can hold a conversation at cars and coffee as a toddler. There's even a coloring book in there that's great for kids or adults who need some stress relief.

If you're looking for something that drills down a little deeper into a particular subject or car brand, we found some great deals there too. For Porsche fans, Porsche 75th Anniversary: Expect the Unexpected is a great title by Porsche expert Randy Leffingwell with a foreword by driver Hurley Haywood. Richard Prince's Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only will get you up to speed on the history of Chevy's performance flagship. If you want an inside look at one of the greatest races in the world, Le Mans 100: A Century at the World's Greatest Endurance Race is a real collectable, and has a foreword written by Mr. Le Mans, Tom Kristensen.