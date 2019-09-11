Best RV Washer and Dryer Combos: Keep Your Clothes Clean and Fresh

Benefits of RV Washer and Dryer Combos
- Clean on the go. You can clean your clothes anywhere if you have a combo washer in your motorhome. You don’t have to wait until you get back home or find a laundromat on your route. You can leave clothes, towels, and sheets in the washer dryer combo, and then continue driving.
- Save money. Stopping at a laundromat can be expensive. While machines may cost a few quarters, you may also have to drive a few miles out of the way just to reach the business. That means you spend more money on filling up the RV’s gas tank. Having a washer and dryer combination in your own RV saves you cash.
- Save time. Along with saving money, owning a washer dryer combo is a sure way to save time. You don’t have to pause your journey to find a laundromat or wait until you’re at the campsite to wash your dirty clothes.
- Pack fewer clothes. Packing can be tedious, and if you are planning a long trip, you may need to bring extra pairs of clothes. With your own washer and dryer combo, you can pack less. If you only have a few T-shirts and pants, you don’t have to lug around a heavy suitcase. If something gets dirty, you can wash it immediately.
Types of RV Washer and Dryer Combos
Portable
Portable washing machine combinations are exactly what they sound like. They are compact and lightweight enough to move easily from place to place. They are the perfect fit for any size RV, especially smaller models. They are quick and economical, and many don’t even require the use of electricity. However, they work best at handling small loads.
Stackable
A stackable washer and dryer combo works best as a space saver and is designed for those who have limited space in their campers. They can be placed on top of things and are larger than portable ones. That means they will generally feature a front-load door instead of a top-load one. They are best for more robust travel trailers and can handle loads up to 15 pounds.
Top Brands
Giantex
Based in Ontario, Canada, Giantex manufacturers a wide selection of quality furniture, pet supplies, sporting goods, and home and outdoor equipment. Is is also known for its range of washer and dryer combos for RVs, dorm rooms, and the home. One of its most popular combinations is the Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine.
Westland
This company has been manufacturing washer dryer combos and standard sets since 1967. Located in Clackamas, Ore., Westland also makes appliances for RVs, watercraft, and smaller homes and spaces. One washer and dryer combo it sells is the Splendide Washer-Dryer Combo.
RV Washer and Dryer Combo Pricing
- Under $120: Smaller and more compact washer and dryer combos are available in this price range. They are designed to fit into tight spaces and are typically more portable or stackable. One major downside is that they are not capable of handling a large load of laundry.
- Over $120: Here you will find washer and dryer combos able to take on larger amounts of laundry. They will generally be more robust and heavy and include more washing functions such as faster spin cycles and longer rotations.
Key Features
Load Capacity
One of the most important factors of a washer dryer combo is its load capacity or the amount of weight it can hold while working. Generally, most recreational vehicle washer and dryer sets won’t allow for more than 15 pounds of clothes to be washed at a time (and maybe even less). Consider running less than the heaviest amount listed to be sure you don’t damage the combo.
Controls
If you want a simple washer dryer combo that will wash your clothes easily, it’s not too difficult to find one without extra gadgets or features. You can also find some that include a wider variety of functions, such as quicker washing cycles and deep clean functionality. You may also be able to get ones that allow you to choose the type of material you want to wash such as towels or socks.
Size
You need to make sure there is enough space inside your RV to handle the specific washer dryer set you are considering. Knowing the dimensions of the unit will help determine where you are able to place it in the camper. You should measure the available space inside the travel trailer and match it with the measurements of the washer-dryer to make sure it fits properly.
Other Considerations
- Energy Efficiency:Since some washer and dryer combos are smaller, they do not use a lot of energy. This also means that they don’t take a lot of water or detergent to effectively clean your clothes, making them more energy-efficient.
- Materials:Make sure the type of washer and dryer set you are using is able to work with all types of detergent. Many may also not clean properly if you use too much and don’t mix in enough water.
Best RV Washer Dryer Combo Reviews & Recommendations 2019
The Giantex is one of the best washers on our list. The compact, 32-pound twin tub washer dryer combo is easy to operate and can handle up to 11 pounds of washing capacity and nearly 7 pounds of drying capacity. It comes with a built-in timer ranging from 5 minutes to 15 minutes, so you don’t have to keep an eye on the spin cycle. Once it’s finished, you’ll be notified immediately.
Its eco-friendly design is an incredibly useful feature. It allows you to conserve water and detergent while still getting a clean product. The wash motor is a powerful 300 watts with a 110-watt spinning power. It also comes equipped with a convenient filter net you can hook up on the side of the machine to store dirty clothes out of the way while you work.
One concern with this washer and dryer combo is that the size of the water inlet hose may not properly fit all types of faucets. You also may need to be careful when filling it with water. There have been some complaints that filling it to the high line may cause water to splash out of the machine. Also, if you use too much detergent, it may cause the suds to overflow.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
This side-by-side portable washing and drying machine is capable of running both units at the same time. This gives you the freedom to transfer clothes from one tub to the other without waiting for the wash cycle to finish. You can wash clothes with a load capacity of up to 8 pounds and a dry spin cycle of 5 pounds.
The motor is capable of running at a maximum of 1,300 RPM with a frequency of 60Hz. It comes with two timers: one 15-minute wash cycle and one 5-minute spin cycle per load. The body is made of durable plastic, so it won’t rust due to the water inside. Plus, at 26 pounds, you can store it away when it’s not needed or leave it out nearly anywhere thanks to its compact size.
A few things to note about this combo is that the drain hose is a little short, and the water inlet may not be suited for all sinks. It’s also not capable of handling a large number of clothes. You may get a loud noise when it acts as a spin dryer if it is filled more than halfway with clothing that needs to be dried.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
This versatile, dual function machine is fitted with two separate tubs to save you time on the road. The compact washer dryer combo comes with a wash capacity of up to nearly 9 pounds and a spin cycle of 4 pounds. The washing power is driven by 300 watts while the spin setting runs at 150 watts.
This unit is equipped with two timers to let you know when it’s finished washing and drying your clothes. As a top loader washer and dryer, the clear lid allows you to see the wash and dry cycle and keep an eye on the water level. It’s constructed with a high-density body and upgraded motor, making it capable of handling larger loads and easy to move.
However, while it is able to take on larger wash loads, drying them will take time. With a smaller drying space, you will have to wait a little longer to dry your clothes. Also, you may have to siphon out the drain pump, as it may not work properly to drain the water. In addition, it may need an extension cable for the power cord, as it may be too short to reach plugins.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- Make sure to clean out any leftover water at the bottom of the machine before you store it away. If you don’t, you could end up with mildew or mold growing inside the tub.
- To ensure you don’t get a lot of suds leaking from the tub, add in a small amount at first and then gradually add more until you get the number of bubbles you prefer.
- Keep in mind that when clothes get wet, they will weigh more than before. So, if you have a few pounds of towels going into the machine, you may want to remove one or two to make sure you adhere to the maximum load capacity of the machine.
FAQs
Q: How do I know how much water and detergent to add?
A: The machine should come with a guidebook with exact instructions on how much water and detergent to use. Check to see if there is a water line built into the tub. You can also add a small amount of detergent at first to see if the suds overflow.
Q: Can I run both the wash and spin cycle at the same time?
A: Generally, you can run both of the tubs at the same time. You may find some models that do not allow you to do that or some that act as both a wash and spin cycle. Remember, when both are running, you will use more energy, and it may be louder.
Q: How do I power an RV washer dryer combo?
A: All washer dryer combos typically plug directly into a wall outlet. Then you connect the inlet hose to a sink faucet and let it fill up the washing tub. If the hose doesn’t fit correctly, you can use a bucket or glass to fill it instead.
Final Thoughts
Check out the powerful, compact, and lightweight Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine if you need a simple and effective way to keep your clothes clean on the go.
Or consider the Best Choice Products Portable Compact Washing Machine if you are looking to save a bit of cash but still get a powerful machine.
Do you have an RV washer and dryer combo you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.