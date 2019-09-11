Best RV Washer and Dryer Combos: Keep Your Clothes Clean and Fresh

Traveling in an RV is a fun experience that allows you to see new sites and visit new places. However, several days of travel means you have to pack many days worth of clothes, and eventually they will get dirty or smelly. You could stop at a laundromat if you have the time, cash, and if there is one on your route, or you could just hook up a high-quality washer and dryer set inside your camper. To make sure you are getting one of the best RV washer and dryer combos for your money, check out these picks.

Along with saving money, owning a washer dryer combo is a sure way to save time. You don’t have to pause your journey to find a laundromat or wait until you’re at the campsite to wash your dirty clothes. Pack fewer clothes. Packing can be tedious, and if you are planning a long trip, you may need to bring extra pairs of clothes. With your own washer and dryer combo, you can pack less. If you only have a few T-shirts and pants, you don’t have to lug around a heavy suitcase. If something gets dirty, you can wash it immediately. Types of RV Washer and Dryer Combos Portable Portable washing machine combinations are exactly what they sound like. They are compact and lightweight enough to move easily from place to place. They are the perfect fit for any size RV, especially smaller models. They are quick and economical, and many don’t even require the use of electricity. However, they work best at handling small loads. Stackable A stackable washer and dryer combo works best as a space saver and is designed for those who have limited space in their campers. They can be placed on top of things and are larger than portable ones. That means they will generally feature a front-load door instead of a top-load one. They are best for more robust travel trailers and can handle loads up to 15 pounds. Top Brands Giantex Based in Ontario, Canada, Giantex manufacturers a wide selection of quality furniture, pet supplies, sporting goods, and home and outdoor equipment. Is is also known for its range of washer and dryer combos for RVs, dorm rooms, and the home. One of its most popular combinations is the Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine. Westland This company has been manufacturing washer dryer combos and standard sets since 1967. Located in Clackamas, Ore., Westland also makes appliances for RVs, watercraft, and smaller homes and spaces. One washer and dryer combo it sells is the Splendide Washer-Dryer Combo. RV Washer and Dryer Combo Pricing Under $120: Smaller and more compact washer and dryer combos are available in this price range. They are designed to fit into tight spaces and are typically more portable or stackable. One major downside is that they are not capable of handling a large load of laundry.

Smaller and more compact washer and dryer combos are available in this price range. They are designed to fit into tight spaces and are typically more portable or stackable. One major downside is that they are not capable of handling a large load of laundry. Over $120: Here you will find washer and dryer combos able to take on larger amounts of laundry. They will generally be more robust and heavy and include more washing functions such as faster spin cycles and longer rotations. Key Features Load Capacity One of the most important factors of a washer dryer combo is its load capacity or the amount of weight it can hold while working. Generally, most recreational vehicle washer and dryer sets won’t allow for more than 15 pounds of clothes to be washed at a time (and maybe even less). Consider running less than the heaviest amount listed to be sure you don’t damage the combo. Controls If you want a simple washer dryer combo that will wash your clothes easily, it’s not too difficult to find one without extra gadgets or features. You can also find some that include a wider variety of functions, such as quicker washing cycles and deep clean functionality. You may also be able to get ones that allow you to choose the type of material you want to wash such as towels or socks. Size You need to make sure there is enough space inside your RV to handle the specific washer dryer set you are considering. Knowing the dimensions of the unit will help determine where you are able to place it in the camper. You should measure the available space inside the travel trailer and match it with the measurements of the washer-dryer to make sure it fits properly. Other Considerations Energy Efficiency: Since some washer and dryer combos are smaller, they do not use a lot of energy. This also means that they don’t take a lot of water or detergent to effectively clean your clothes, making them more energy-efficient.

Since some washer and dryer combos are smaller, they do not use a lot of energy. This also means that they don’t take a lot of water or detergent to effectively clean your clothes, making them more energy-efficient. Materials:Make sure the type of washer and dryer set you are using is able to work with all types of detergent. Many may also not clean properly if you use too much and don’t mix in enough water. Best RV Washer Dryer Combo Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Washer Dryer Combo Overall: Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine

The Giantex is one of the best washers on our list. The compact, 32-pound twin tub washer dryer combo is easy to operate and can handle up to 11 pounds of washing capacity and nearly 7 pounds of drying capacity. It comes with a built-in timer ranging from 5 minutes to 15 minutes, so you don’t have to keep an eye on the spin cycle. Once it’s finished, you’ll be notified immediately. Its eco-friendly design is an incredibly useful feature. It allows you to conserve water and detergent while still getting a clean product. The wash motor is a powerful 300 watts with a 110-watt spinning power. It also comes equipped with a convenient filter net you can hook up on the side of the machine to store dirty clothes out of the way while you work. One concern with this washer and dryer combo is that the size of the water inlet hose may not properly fit all types of faucets. You also may need to be careful when filling it with water. There have been some complaints that filling it to the high line may cause water to splash out of the machine. Also, if you use too much detergent, it may cause the suds to overflow. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Washer and Dryer Combo Value: Best Choice Products Portable Compact Washing Machine

This side-by-side portable washing and drying machine is capable of running both units at the same time. This gives you the freedom to transfer clothes from one tub to the other without waiting for the wash cycle to finish. You can wash clothes with a load capacity of up to 8 pounds and a dry spin cycle of 5 pounds. The motor is capable of running at a maximum of 1,300 RPM with a frequency of 60Hz. It comes with two timers: one 15-minute wash cycle and one 5-minute spin cycle per load. The body is made of durable plastic, so it won’t rust due to the water inside. Plus, at 26 pounds, you can store it away when it’s not needed or leave it out nearly anywhere thanks to its compact size. A few things to note about this combo is that the drain hose is a little short, and the water inlet may not be suited for all sinks. It’s also not capable of handling a large number of clothes. You may get a loud noise when it acts as a spin dryer if it is filled more than halfway with clothing that needs to be dried. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Washer Dryer Combo Honorable Mention: Barton Portable Compact Washing Machine

