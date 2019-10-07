Best RV Awning: Extend Your Recreational Space 

Protect your family from the elements with these RV awnings

By Norah Tarichia
Are you looking to accessorize your recreational vehicle or travel trailer with a shade or awning? Then you need a reliable product that will offer a great protective canopy for your family during camping trips. Read our buying guide for some of the best RV awning structures currently on the market. 

  • Best Overall
    Sunwave Awning Fabric Ocean Blue Fade  
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A high-quality awning that offers reliable protection from rain and sunlight.
    Pros
    Weather-resistant. Vibrant color and appealing design. Resistant to pooling. Made of durable material. Sturdy mounting hardware. Decently priced. Fits perfectly on most manual awnings.
    Cons
    Unclear installation instructions. The fabric may get damaged if you’re not careful during installation.
  • Best Value
    Aleko Vinyl RV Awning   Replacement Fabric
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A piece of heavy-duty replacement RV awning fabric for a retractable awning.
    Pros
    Easy replacement for a worn-out awning. Provides adequate shade. UV-, mildew-, and water-resistant. Resistant to fading. Available in different sizes. Compatible with awning hardware from other brands.
    Cons
    It doesn’t come with mounting hardware. May not fit all trailers. Thin fabric.
  • Honorable Mention
    Carefree Vacation’r Screen Room
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    An RV awning combined with a shaded room for protection against outdoor elements.
    Pros
    Keeps you safe from bad weather. UV- and water-resistant. Features mesh windows with a privacy screen. Spacious design. Available in a variety of sizes. Fits on both motorized and manual awnings.
    Cons
    You have to exit to close the windows for privacy. Complicated installation for one person. Expensive.

Tips

  • Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how to clean your RV shade to avoid damaging the fabric. Alternatively, you could use soap and water to clean the fabric and then air dry it. Never use a scrubber as you may remove the waterproof coating. 
  • Use a de-flapper clamp to keep your awning from flipping and tearing off in windy weather. You can also use stabilizer kits to pull the tension straps and spiral stakes to keep the awning anchored to the ground. 
  • Regularly inspect the awning for any signs of wear or tear. Repair tears immediately to prevent further damage. Ensure that the bracket support and lag screws are securely mounted, and lubricate all the metal parts to prevent rust.

FAQs

Q: How long do RV awnings last? 

A: It depends on the quality of the fabric and how often you use the material. With the right annual maintenance, an awning can last up to 10 years if it's not a permanent structure on your RV. Leaving your awning unattended, especially in windy or hot regions, will drastically reduce the unit's lifespan. 

Q: How do you keep mildew from permeating the awning fabric?

A: You need to hose down your awning regularly to remove mildew. Also, ensure that the fabric is dry before folding it for storage. If you don't plan on using the awning for a few months, consider airing it outside in the sun for a few hours before putting it in storage. Never leave the awning unattended since it can increase the chance of mildew formation.

Q: How do I stop my awning from pooling?

A: Pooling happens when water accumulates on the awning and forces a depression on the fabric to accumulate more water. The only way to stop the depression from forming is to slant the awning in one direction to allow water droplets to roll off. You can do that by lowering the arms of the awning on one side to create a slope. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Sunwave Awning Fabric Ocean Blue Fade. It can attach to the existing awning frame on your RV and will protect you from harsh weather. 

If you are looking for an affordable awning to replace your worn out awning, then consider the Aleko Vinyl RV Awning Replacement Fabric. It can attach on both retractable and manual awning frames. 

Let us know what you think about RV awnings in the comment section below. 

