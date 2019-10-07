Best RV Awning: Extend Your Recreational Space 

Tips

Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how to clean your RV shade to avoid damaging the fabric. Alternatively, you could use soap and water to clean the fabric and then air dry it. Never use a scrubber as you may remove the waterproof coating.

Use a de-flapper clamp to keep your awning from flipping and tearing off in windy weather. You can also use stabilizer kits to pull the tension straps and spiral stakes to keep the awning anchored to the ground.

Regularly inspect the awning for any signs of wear or tear. Repair tears immediately to prevent further damage. Ensure that the bracket support and lag screws are securely mounted, and lubricate all the metal parts to prevent rust.

FAQs

Q: How long do RV awnings last?

A: It depends on the quality of the fabric and how often you use the material. With the right annual maintenance, an awning can last up to 10 years if it's not a permanent structure on your RV. Leaving your awning unattended, especially in windy or hot regions, will drastically reduce the unit's lifespan.

Q: How do you keep mildew from permeating the awning fabric?

A: You need to hose down your awning regularly to remove mildew. Also, ensure that the fabric is dry before folding it for storage. If you don't plan on using the awning for a few months, consider airing it outside in the sun for a few hours before putting it in storage. Never leave the awning unattended since it can increase the chance of mildew formation.

Q: How do I stop my awning from pooling?

A: Pooling happens when water accumulates on the awning and forces a depression on the fabric to accumulate more water. The only way to stop the depression from forming is to slant the awning in one direction to allow water droplets to roll off. You can do that by lowering the arms of the awning on one side to create a slope.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Sunwave Awning Fabric Ocean Blue Fade. It can attach to the existing awning frame on your RV and will protect you from harsh weather.

If you are looking for an affordable awning to replace your worn out awning, then consider the Aleko Vinyl RV Awning Replacement Fabric. It can attach on both retractable and manual awning frames.

