These Air Compressor Tools Will Transform Your Garage Into a High-Efficiency Workshop

To accomplish this goal, one of our primary purchases would be an air compressor, as it’s not a true summer day until you hear the lawnmowers and compressors booting up around the block. These devices turn air into phenomenal cosmic power that motivates dozens of different types of tools.

In its untouched bare-wood form, a garage is a blank slate awaiting change. That empty space can be transformed into a number of different things. Add a squat rack, and it’s a gym. Add a desk, and it’s an office. Add a car and some boxes, and it’s a multi-year storage facility and dust collector. Our interest, however, focuses on turning that space into a workshop equipped to handle just about any automotive task.

For those who haven’t been initiated into the Compressor Club, air tools range from soft-touch polishers to metal-eating nibblers, and various others in between. Learn more about the tools you can use with your air compressor and why they might be superior to their electric alternatives below with The Drive’s guide to the different types of compress tools.

What Is an Air Tool?

An air tool, also known as a pneumatic tool, is a type of power tool that sources its energy from compressed air out of an air compressor.

How Air Is Converted Into Power

Most air tools use what is known as a pneumatic motor, or air motor. Although there are other types, the most common type of air motor used will be an air vane motor. In layman’s terms, the air is funneled to the vanes, and the vanes spin. That piece of the tool is then connected directly to a drift shaft, like in a die grinder, or to another mechanism, like in an impact drill. So, when the vanes spin, the shaft then spins. The airflow is controlled by a valve that is connected to a lever or switch on the device.

Benefits of Air Tools

There are numerous positives to using tools that get their power from an air compressor.

They Won’t Die On the Job

Many electric power tools run on batteries these days. And if you didn’t charge your extra batteries the night before, or don’t have any, then you will be stopped right in the middle of a job. As long as you have the proper air compressor for your job, you can work with air tools uninterrupted until the mission is complete.

Less We​ight

Ever spent time drilling something above your head? Then you understand how even a little bit of weight can start to feel heavy after a while. Air tools are generally lighter than electric tools, which should help your endurance during the job.

More Power

It’s not always true, but air tools are often more powerful than their electric equals.

Low Risk Factor

Air tools incur a low risk of overheating, fire, and or spark. Neat.

Reliability

Air tools generally have fewer moving parts and are less complicated than their electric counterparts.

Versatility

Can electricity fill up your tires? No. There are a variety of air tools that offer capabilities that electric tools cannot.

Helpful Tools To Pair With Your Air Compressor

Any power tool you could think of likely has a pneumatic cousin. Here is a basic list of the most common air tools used with garage workshop air compressors.

Impact Drill and Driver

Impact drills and drivers work with drill and driver bits and make dozens of jobs simpler with power operation.

Air Hammer

We know you’re as strong as Thor, but imagine having that type of handheld power without exerting any energy? Think of this as Mjolnir.

Air Die Grinder

Die grinders use a variety of small rotating tips to grind, sand, machine, or polish.

Angle Grinder

An angle grinder can be used to cut, sand, or machine various surfaces, primarily metal.

Air Blow Gun

A blow gun is perfect for removing dust, dirt, leaves, sawdust, or any other contaminants from an area like an engine bay.

Random-Orbit, Dual-Action, Belt Sanders

One of the most tedious automotive-related tasks is sanding. Depending on the job, one panel could take hours, but not if you have a pneumatic sander. Though they all serve different purposes, air-powered random-orbit, dual-action, and belt sanders will quickly become one of your garage MVPs. We highly recommend.