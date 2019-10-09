Best Hose Clamp Pliers: Top Tools for Removing Clamps

These top hose clamp pliers make engine work easier to do

By Noelle Talmon
Removing the clamps from the hoses on your vehicle can be frustrating. Fortunately, a good pair of hose clamp pliers can make the job a lot easier. Instead of struggling to pry the clamps open, you simply use the pliers to quickly and efficiently complete the task. This buying guide features some of the best hose clamp pliers on the market.

    Astro Pneumatic Tool Hose Clamp Pliers
    The Astro pliers allow you to remove the plastic and/or metal self-tightening hose clamps with diameters of 11/16-inches to 2-1/2-inches (18mm - 54mm).
    These maximum-strength pliers feature a precision clamp on the end of a flexible cable for extended reach. The cable is very thick, and the tool provides a very strong grip.
    It may take more effort to compress the handle and release the lock compared to competitor products. Also, the pliers may break the first time you use them.
    Drake Off Road Hose Clamp Pliers Set
    This pliers set includes cross slotted jaw pliers and wide, flat band hose clamp pliers. They can be used on most ring-type or flat-band hose clamps.
    These pliers securely hold spring clamps and make removal and installation simple. The jaws swivel to access hose clamps in any position, and they easily grab just about any type of clamp.
    They may not squeeze certain clamps enough to get them on or off the hoses. They also may slip off the clamps and don't work well on smaller clamps.
    BETOOLL 9pcs Wire Long Reach Hose Clamp Pliers Set
    This set includes flexible hose clamp, swivel jaw, curved hose, hose remover, and cross slotted jaw pliers as well as a hose removal hook and a double-head screwdriver.
    The tools work well and fit your hand nicely. The set provides everything you need to remove and replace hoses on items such as a water pump.
    One issue is the kit does not identify the type of clamps for each pair of pliers. Also, the pliers are cheaply made and may break after a short period of use.

Tips

  • Your hand can cramp up if you spend a long time working on your car. Choose a pair of hose clamp pliers that are flexible and ergonomically designed.
  • If you've never used hose clamp pliers, start on larger, more accessible hose clamps versus smaller ones tucked inside the engine. This will help you practice how to use the pliers before you try to tackle more difficult jobs.
  • Modern hoses are much more durable than they were in the past. While they can last as long as 10 years, experts recommend replacing your vehicle's major hoses approximately every five years. Hose clamp pliers can help you carry out this task.

FAQs

Q: What are hose clamps?

A: Your vehicle has several hoses that move liquids, such as fuel, oil, and water, from one place to another. The hoses are located inside the engine, and hose clamps help keep them secure and seal them to pipes or fittings.

Q: How do I use hose clamp pliers?

A: First, make sure the hose doesn't have any pressure or fluid inside of it. Next, use the mechanism on the end of the pliers' cable and lock it onto the hose clamp. Then squeeze the pliers to unlock the clamp and twist the hose to remove it.

Q: Are hose clamp pliers necessary?

A: Hose clamp pliers perform a very specific function. While not all specialized tools are necessary, hose clamp pliers do what other pliers cannot, so they are a good addition to your toolbox.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best hose clamp pliers is the Astro Pneumatic Tool Hose Clamp Pliers

They provide excellent gripping power and have an extended, flexible cable for added reach.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Drake Off Road Hose Clamp Pliers Set.

Let us know what you think about hose clamp pliers in the comment section below. 

