Best Hose Clamp Pliers: Top Tools for Removing Clamps

Tips

Your hand can cramp up if you spend a long time working on your car. Choose a pair of hose clamp pliers that are flexible and ergonomically designed.

If you've never used hose clamp pliers, start on larger, more accessible hose clamps versus smaller ones tucked inside the engine. This will help you practice how to use the pliers before you try to tackle more difficult jobs.

Modern hoses are much more durable than they were in the past. While they can last as long as 10 years, experts recommend replacing your vehicle's major hoses approximately every five years. Hose clamp pliers can help you carry out this task.

FAQs

Q: What are hose clamps?

A: Your vehicle has several hoses that move liquids, such as fuel, oil, and water, from one place to another. The hoses are located inside the engine, and hose clamps help keep them secure and seal them to pipes or fittings.

Q: How do I use hose clamp pliers?

A: First, make sure the hose doesn't have any pressure or fluid inside of it. Next, use the mechanism on the end of the pliers' cable and lock it onto the hose clamp. Then squeeze the pliers to unlock the clamp and twist the hose to remove it.

Q: Are hose clamp pliers necessary?

A: Hose clamp pliers perform a very specific function. While not all specialized tools are necessary, hose clamp pliers do what other pliers cannot, so they are a good addition to your toolbox.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best hose clamp pliers is the Astro Pneumatic Tool Hose Clamp Pliers.

They provide excellent gripping power and have an extended, flexible cable for added reach.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Drake Off Road Hose Clamp Pliers Set.

Let us know what you think about hose clamp pliers in the comment section below.