Best Tool Bags: Lug Around Your Equipment with Ease

Tips

Consider keeping the most useful or needed tools in the easiest-to-reach pockets. You don’t want to have to dig or search through tools to find what you need.

Make sure all the tools are firmly in their pouches before carrying the bag. They can fall out if they are not secured.

Make sure tools with sharp edges are pointed away from you when placing them in the bag. You don’t want to reach in and get accidentally cut.

If you want a tool bag to match the equipment you already own, you may be able to find a similar brand.

FAQs

Q: Can I adjust the length of the shoulder strap on a tool bag?

A: To make the bag more comfortable on your shoulder, you can usually adjust the length of the strap. Bringing it closer to your torso may make things easier to carry while wearing it lower can increase the chance of back pain and make it more difficult to walk.

Q: How many tools can a bag carry?

A: Bags are only rated to handle a certain amount of weight before they become too difficult to lift and carry efficiently. Only pack the tools you need when bringing the bag with you to make it lighter and easier for you to handle.

Q: Where should I keep a tool bag when I’m not using it?

A: When not using the bag, make sure you store it somewhere that it won’t get wet and animals can’t get to it. Water can weaken the fabric, while an animal may try to claw its way inside the bag. Consider storing it someplace high, like on a shelf or on top of your original toolbox.

Final Thoughts

For one of the strongest and most versatile tool bags on the market, consider the CLC Custom LeatherCraft Multi-Compartment 50 Pocket Tool Bag. Or there’s the budget-friendly Dewalt Tool Bag, which features a well-known name and a durable fabric capable of hauling a lot of tools.