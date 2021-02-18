10 Steps to Get Your Garage Ready for Winter

Disclaimer: The Drive has partnered with our friends at Bob Vila for a handful of car-related syndicated articles we think you all will enjoy. Although we know everything lying in the bowels of an internal combustion engine and more, Bob Vila’s brilliance extends to all things home and garage-related, a spot where our knowledge leans on the legend of Duct Tape more than anything else. Ready to learn from the O.G. DIYer?

Too often, chaos greets us whenever we open the garage door. Spend a little time this fall getting this hardworking space back in shape. If you take these 10 steps now to make your garage winter-proof and clutter-free, you'll be able to enjoy a season of energy savings and peace of mind.

Reduce and Reorder

Do your garage “spring cleaning” this fall. Start by donating anything you no longer need. Then get busy organizing. Install wall racks so your shovels, skis, and winter gear will be easily accessible. Mount additional shelving so you can move any remaining items off the floor. Finish up by sweeping the floor and checking for cracks, leaks, and evidence of pests.

Weatherize

Replace old weatherstripping, which can get brittle and shrink over time, and recaulk doors and windows to ensure a tight seal. Check your garage door cables and rollers for wear and tear, then use a lubricating spray on all moving parts.