Strong Worldwide EV Sales Finally Start Offsetting Extra SUV Emissions

Back in January of this year, I had the intense displeasure of reporting that the International Energy Agency had figured out SUV sales were offsetting literally every switch to electric vehicles in terms of carbon saving. That seemed bad at the time, because of how the earth keeps catching fire and we have to live here.

Today, the IEA has published a new report that I'll lead with the good news from: “skyrocketing electric car sales in 2021 are expected to be just about sufficient to cancel out the additional emissions stemming from the 35 million SUVs that were purchased instead of average-sized cars.” The bad news is, unfortunately, every other line.

SUVs, the report accounts, now represent such a huge amount of carbon emissions that they would, if they were a country, be the sixth biggest polluter. Checking the facts, that puts SUVs above Germany and behind Japan, in terms of CO2-spewing, for their 900 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

That's a lot and it's a problem that's actively getting a lot worse. Since 2010, the report says, the global fleet of SUVs has risen from under 50 million vehicles to over 320 million, with 35 million added to that total in 2021 alone. That's a scary thought when you consider this really hasn't been a vintage year for car sales, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the massive chip shortage that's stopping automakers from finishing cars.