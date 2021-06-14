Lordstown Motors CEO Resigns Following Months of Turmoil at EV Startup

No other electric vehicle startup has had the success of Tesla, although it seems like a new harbinger of our electric future appears to show us the light every few months. Lordstown Motors—named after a former GM assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio that the fledgling automaker purchased—is one of these startups. Founded in 2018, the company hasn't had an easy life, especially as of late. There's been a prototype fire, Lordstown has admitted it doesn't have the cash to start production, and Nikola-killing short-seller Hindenburg Research has publicly accused the startup and its now-former CEO Steve Burns of fraud. Today, the company announced the resignation of Burns—who's also Lordstown's founder and is pictured above with former President Donald Trump—along with its CFO, Julio Rodriguez. Lordstown is already publicly traded thanks to a SPAC merger, and shares of the company plummeted 13 percent following the announcement.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors