Sondors’ New Electric Motorcycle Is a $5,000 Urban Commuter With 80 Miles of Range

The average person commutes around 16 miles to work every day; that is, when they aren't forced to work from home. Many more who live in crowded urban centers often travel less than that or make use of public transit. But the world is in a weird spot with commuting—companies are beginning to transition their products from gasoline to electric , while some cities are outright banning the sale of new fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in the coming years . This leaves an entry point for transportation companies to offer a product that's ideal for both urban and short-trip commute markets, and electric bike makers are the ones who will benefit.

The futuristic electric two-wheeler looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077 with its aggressive lines and flat faces. It's constructed from lightweight aluminum, tipping the scales at just 200 pounds. Power is delivered at the rear wheel via a single hub motor that produces a rather impressive 200 pound-feet of peak torque, and it's good for speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Thanks to its featherweight build, Sondors says that the Metacycle can travel up to 80 miles on a single charge of its four-kilowatt-hour battery. The bike can also make use of public charging stations with an accessory connector and has a swappable battery which can supposedly reach full capacity in about four hours. Public charging will cut that time by about 75 percent.

Speaking of charging, Sondors also equipped the Metacycle with built-in wireless charging for the rider's cell phone, allowing them to store it safely in front of the seat and charge as they ride.