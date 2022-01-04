Chevy Silverado EV Reservations Will Open Right After Wednesday's Reveal

General Motors might have decided against launching the Chevrolet Silverado EV in person at this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but the launch is still very much happening virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The Silverado EV is set to be the next electric truck that GM develops—following the GMC Hummer EV and the SUV version of it—and will share the same Ultium platform the Hummers are built on. And if you're interested in one, you'll be happy to know that you can get in line starting tomorrow, as reservations will open one hour after the debut.

The reveal will take place tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:00 pm ET, and online reservations will open shortly after at 1:00 pm ET, according to Chevy's Silverado EV site, and as originally reported by Muscle Cars and Trucks. GM announced the Silverado EV back in April with an alleged range of 400 miles. In October, a few more details were released during a series of GM EV announcements, including that it'd feature four-wheel drive and a not-previously-mentioned glass roof. Not the most revealing of details, but some things nonetheless.