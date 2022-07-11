Oh Look, It’s Another 2023 Honda Civic Type R Teaser Video

We now have another teaser for the upcoming 2023 Honda Civic Type R. The Japanese automaker is set to reveal the hot hatch in its final form on July 20.

The shadowy image we get shows the Civic Type R finished in a shade of white or grey; the low lighting makes it difficult to make out. We get to see the front air dam and grille, as well as the aggressive slash-design headlights. We also get a hint of the lines on the hood and the shape of the vents and brake ducts in the front splitter. Oh, and we can see the side mirrors, too.

The front-on shot shows the Civic Type R as having a wide, fat stance with pumped up guards. That's precisely what you want from the bonkers Honda hatch that's so popular with the tuner set. And, of course, there's a Type R insignia up front, paired with the special red Honda badge that only these models get.

There's on-track video of the new hot hatch, too, building on a video Honda dropped back in June. The footage gives us a good look at the vehicle's exterior, albeit covered up with a red camo wrap.

The car almost looks like it has four eyes with the headlights fully blaring. We also get to see what looks like a big hood scoop, revealed by a flash of light.

All up, we have a good idea of what's to come. The Civic Type R will feature a bold rear wing, big Brembo brakes, and three exhaust pipes at the rear. The latter is becoming a bit of a thing, seen on the previous model as well as the upcoming 2023 Toyota GR Corolla. Overall, it's is a sharp looker from the early glimpses we've had.

What remains to be seen is whether or not it has the performance to wrest back the Nurburgring record for the fastest front-wheel drive production car. The record was held by the previous Civic Type R until it was stolen by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R in 2019.

The full reveal happens on July 20, and you'll hear about it first on The Drive. Don't touch that dial!