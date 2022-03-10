The 2023 Acura Integra Is the Honda Civic Si Hatchback You All Demanded

The peppy engine/manual transmission/hatchback formula has long been revered as the enthusiast cocktail. See also the Ford Fiesta ST, Ford Focus ST, Ford Focus RS, Subaru Impreza WRX, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Volkswagen Golf R, Hyundai Veloster N, and Honda Civic Type R. And seeing as Acura is Honda's luxury division, it also makes sense to slap what's currently the most enthusiast-focused version of the new Civic with an upmarket Acura badge and charge around $30,000 for it. Honda's a for-profit company, after all.
With the Honda-badged Civic hatch starting at $24,365, the Civic Si starting at $28,315, and the new Integra starting at just above that, you're looking at your new Civic hierarchy. When the new Type R comes out, it'll probably start in the $38,000 range and if Acura makes an Integra Type S, that'll probably be closer to $40,000. This is all just speculation, but you read it here first.
So for all the enthusiasts out there caterwauling about why ABC automaker won't make XYZ car to suit their very, very particular enthusiastic needs, Honda and Acura actually did it. The new Integra is a five-door, manual sports car. And ordinarily, I'd leave this piece off with musings about how we should wait and see how it drives, but I think we already have a pretty good idea.
