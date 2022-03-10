The 2023 Acura Integra Is the Honda Civic Si Hatchback You All Demanded

The 2023 Acura Integra is a welcome breath of JDM compact fresh air that joins the new Honda Civic Si as a cheaper enthusiast special. Mechanically, they appear identical. But there will be a clear division between them: The new Integra will be offered as a five-door liftback whereas the Civic Si only comes as a sedan. This was absolutely by design. And so, enthusiasts, this is the choice you will have to make.

By now, undoubtedly, various stories about the new Integra across the internet will have comment sections filled with people moaning about how the lack of a coupe option will somehow make the car less sporty. Conversely, the comments sections from stories about the Civic Si and Civic hatchback have been filled with people mew-mewing about why it wasn't a five-door and how it needed an Si version, respectively. "Where is my Honda Civic Si hatchback!" they screamed into their screens. (Now do you see how hard it is to please an enthusiast audience? That's a trick question. You can't, it's impossible.)

The answer to all of that screeching is the new Acura Integra. It rides on the new Civic's platform, and we already know that platform can deliver a hatchback body style. It also borrows the Civic Si's engine and transmission combination—which are very nice and I can vouch for them myself.