Honda’s Coming for Subaru and Jeep With Off-Road Pivot

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Turns out the Honda Passport HRC Concept shown at SEMA this week might be more than a concept. It might be headed for reality.

In Japan last week Honda America President and CEO Kazuhiro Takizawa told The Drive that the concept “is not just for SEMA.” The executive went on to say, “we’re trying to expand the TrailSport trim furthermore.”

Takizawa referenced how the Type R provides a sports image on the road; the automaker is really now working to enhance its off-road image and capability. While it started with the Pilot, then Passport, and now CR-V, “we would like to further implement this TrailSport trim to other models also.”

The TrailSport trim goes beyond looks. Takizawa noted Honda’s upgrading these models with more ground clearance and upgraded suspension.

The HRC Concept Passport takes things a full step further with an integrated front bumper-mounted winch, aluminum skid plates that protect the center bearing, prop shaft, and rear drive unit, upgraded dampers, a swing-out rear tire carrier, a unique exhaust, and about a 2.4-inch lift, which is meaningful.

The comments from Takizawa track. The Passport TrailSport arrived as a sucker punch to Subaru, looks pretty rugged, and frankly is just a Toyota 4Runner for normal people.

Honda’s gone as far as building an extreme one-off Pilot TrailSport that’s trail-ready just to show its employees how to off-road.

How far Honda takes the TrailSport nameplate is yet to be seen, but a winch and 2.4-inch factory-backed lift kit could be in the Passport TrailSport’s future options list.

Honda provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to engineers for the purpose of writing this story.