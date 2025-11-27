The Honda Passport Wave Is a Thing and I’m Thankful for It

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s Thanksgiving Day, so I’m supposed to give thanks for something, right? Well, because we’re a car blog, I’m going to give thanks for a car trend I’ve just discovered.

As part of The Drive’s first long-term car review, I’ve been driving a 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport around Indianapolis for a few months now. I’ve covered a bunch of things already and have more in the pipeline, but one angle I did not intend to cover—mostly because I didn’t know it existed—was the Passport Wave. Yes, it’s a thing.

The first time I was waved at, I was genuinely confused. Did I know that person, did that person know me, or did they recognize me from the site? It’s not rare for you local guys to spot me in test cars with manufacturer plates and honk or wave at me, but this Passport has plain ‘ol Illinois plates, so huh? Sure, I noticed that person also drove a Passport, but it didn’t occur to me at first.

Then, it happened again. This time, it was much clearer, as the fellow Passport driver not only waved but also flashed their high beams a couple of times. This time, I got it. “How cool was that?” I thought. From then on, I expected a wave when I drove by another one, and I also began waving to them myself. I’m happy to report that most of them have waved back! It makes me smile.

zero creatives GmbH via Getty

Of all the cars I’ve driven in my decade of doing this for a living, the whole wave thing has really been reserved for Jeepers—or something super rare like a Ferrari or something—but up until now, I hadn’t come across another group of normie car owners that decided to start waving at each other.

If you think about it, though, it makes sense. The Passport truly stands out with its unique design and attitude despite playing in a crowded segment of rugged crossovers. I’ve driven plenty of Subarus and other wagons or SUVs with cult-like followings, and even they don’t always wave at each other. So yeah, high five, Passport owners.

If you see me (or another Passport on the road), wave at them–you’ll probably make their day. And for that, we should all be grateful.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com