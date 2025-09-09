Ferrari Testarossa Returns With 1,036 HP and a Rear Wing From the ’70s

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Children of the 1980s, rejoice. The Ferrari Testarossa is back! Specifically, the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa, Maranello’s newest supercar—which by the looks of it—is a damn good-looking one. Sadly, no pop-up headlights, though.

Revealed Tuesday afternoon in Milan, the 849 Testarossa revives one of the brand’s most iconic monikers, commonly associated with the white Ferrari from the hit show Miami Vice. While still rocking a wedge-ish shape, the overall design is more forward-looking than retro. The front end, however, does evoke some resemblance to the old-school Testarossa, with its pointed nose and a very aggressive lower fascia, which almost moonlights as a scoop of sorts.

As you can see in the primary photo above, the front three-quarters view of the car gives Daytona SP3 vibes with its sloping roofline, extra-large rear haunches, and fighter jet-like cockpit, which is designed to visually separate itself from the body with its contrasting black color.

Ferrari

Interestingly enough, the rear end of the SP3 gives more Testarossa vibes than the new Testarossa, but that’s not to say the new one isn’t charming. The 849’s rear is quite minimalistic, following in the footsteps of Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid, which is also the very same car it replaces: the SF90 Stradale. Look closely, and you’ll notice an interesting take on a ducktail spoiler inspired by the 512 S, which is split into three sections: two longer segments at each side, with a shorter, less-dramatic angle in the middle of the car. Depending on the driving mode and overall driving conditions, that section will expand to provide ideal performance.

Following in the footsteps of previous “red heads,” the new one is powered by a mid-rear-mounted 4.0-liter V8, though this one is twin-turbocharged. More importantly, however, this is a plug-in hybrid, just like the phenomenal 296. There are two electric motors on the front axle, and one in the rear, which is nestled within the eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission. The combustion engine alone pumps out 819 horsepower and 621 lb-ft of torque. Together with the battery, the total power output climbs to a face-melting 1,036 hp. Yes, one zero three six.

Ferrari

Ferrari claims those numbers are good enough for a 2.3-second run from zero to 60 mph, and 6.3 seconds to 124 mph. That’s pretty conservative, so I believe them. The SF90 already delivered these performance figures, so the new 849 will likely be even quicker than originally stated. If you’re into driving your Ferrari silently, this will travel up to 19 miles at speeds of up to 81 mph on battery power alone.

Pay close attention to the interior photos, and you’ll notice that there is no traditional center stack, and perhaps more notably, no center infotainment touchscreen. Like in the Purosangue I drove and other newer Ferraris, the infotainment screen is part of the digital gauge cluster located in front of the driver. At the same time, the passenger gets their own screen with their own media capabilities. The gear selector is perhaps the only other throwback item besides the name, with it ditching the “fin” or “spine” design seen in previous generations, and opting for a much more traditional-looking setup that looks like Maranello’s old gated shifters à la Roma and Amalfi.

Ferrari

Unlike in years past, Ferrari did not wait to reveal the topless version of the 849 Testrossa, pulling the wraps off the Spider at the same time as the coupe. Additionally, it showcased the Spider in a lively, mustard-y yellow, which I believe is more flattering to the wedgy design than the traditional red.

Price was not revealed, but as the saying goes, if you have to ask…

