Best Kayak Carriers: Transport Your Kayaks Anywhere You Want

Kayaks are quite versatile when in a lake, river, or ocean. They cut through the water with ease and can survive challenging conditions like whitewater rapids with the right design and person at the paddles. Out of the water, however, is a different story. If you want to take your kayak around to different watery locations, you will need the right carrier. A good kayak carrier protects your watercraft and makes it easy to load and unload it quickly. Here's our guide to everything you need to know about finding the best kayak roof racks for your needs.

Room to fit more than just traditional kayaks into the cradles. Can carry other watercraft like canoes, surfboards, and small paddle boards.

A unique inflatable rack that can support a kayak in addition to other watercraft and cargo. Increased protection and safety thanks to the inflatable rails. Good cushion support when traveling on bad roads or in bad weather conditions.

Compatible with different types of watercraft. Easy to adjust the spacing between the cradles with different kayak options.

A traditional J-hook style kayak carrier meant to be simple to use when lifting the kayak up and over on its side into the hooks. Comes with plenty of straps to secure the load.

Why Buy a Kayak Carrier Keep the kayak safe. More than anything else, a good kayak roof rack is all about protection and safety. While many kayaks are durable in their own right, damage can still happen when driving on rough roads or in bad weather conditions. A good carrier secures the kayak to the roof of your car while supporting it with padding to avoid damaging the exterior.

Explore different locations. The point of taking a kayak with you is to explore different areas. The same old lake or river can get boring after a while. If you fancy a weekend kayaking trip, for example, you are in store for a new adventure provided you have the right means of transportation. Kayak carriers give you this means so you can enjoy the adventure instead of worrying about the kayak itself.

Carry other watercraft. With the right design, many kayak carriers are more versatile in their compatibility with other watercraft. This means you can carry similar craft like canoes and surfboards with the same hardware, saving you time, money, and headache when trying to carry other toys around. Types of Kayak Carriers Horizontal Carriers The most basic design of kayak carrier is the horizontal variety. This design simply sits and holds the kayak on top of the roof, holding it down with straps across the top. Sometimes, a horizontal carrier is nothing more than a few pads that sit above the roof rack to cushion the kayak. Vertical Carriers Literally opposite of horizontal kayak carriers is the vertical design. This simply mounts the kayak on its side, saving more space on the roof at the expense of a slightly more complicated loading and unloading process. Like the horizontal design, however, these carriers use a basic set of straps over the top to hold everything together. J-Style Hook Carriers When it comes to a good balance of convenience and security, J-hook kayak carriers sit right in between traditional horizontal and vertical designs. Quite often, they hold the kayak at an angle that is more natural when loading and unloading the kayak. More than that, however, the cradle design offers more support and padding for the kayak for better security and protection. Lift-Assist Carriers Some watercraft are heavy and difficult to load onto the car roof. This is where a lift-assist carrier comes in handy. This type of carrier includes some kind of feature that takes some of the weight of the kayak off your hands, making it easier to get it on and off of the roof by yourself. There are many different types of assists, from simple bar assists to complicated pulley and strap systems, you can consider to find the right design for yourself. Top Brands of Kayak Carriers Yakima Based in the Pacific Northwest, Yakima is the brand that is synonymous with roof and hitch accessories to carry any number of cargo and weekend toys. In fact, it offers complete systems of roof racks and hitch carriers that are compatible with a long list of individual mounting accessories that can carry bikes, kayaks, paddle boards, skis, and much more. For carrying watercraft, the company makes an entire line of kayak carriers and cradles, some of which are compatible with other boat types as well. Check out the JayHook for a good idea of the company's build quality. Thule Noted roof and hitch accessories manufacturer Thule has been making a number of cargo accessories since 1942. The company is particularly well-known for creating heavy-duty, durable carriers that can survive rough operating conditions. In addition to roof racks and hitch carriers, the company's lineup includes a number of accessory amounts, with a focus on bikes and watercraft. The Hull-a-Port Pro is a prime example of Thule's design approach to kayak racks. Kayak Carrier Pricing $100 and under: There are a lot of budget kayak carriers available on the market. Unfortunately, good quality and construction is never a guarantee. In fact, you are likely to see a wide range of quality and capability. If you want to shop in this range, look for carriers with solid-steel construction and plenty of padding and invest in your own straps and tie-downs.

$100-$200: This is the range that is more well-known, well-respected kayak carrier manufacturers begin to price their offerings. Near the middle part of this range, you will find several basic, light-duty carriers that are perfect for anyone new to kayak carriers not wanting to spend too much on a set.

This is the range that is more well-known, well-respected kayak carrier manufacturers begin to price their offerings. Near the middle part of this range, you will find several basic, light-duty carriers that are perfect for anyone new to kayak carriers not wanting to spend too much on a set. $200 and above: The high-end range of kayak carriers is full of high-quality, versatile cradle designs. There tends to be a healthy mix of kayak-only and multi-boat cradles as well. If you really want the best in terms of protection and security for your kayak, this is definitely the range to focus on when you begin your search for the perfect carrier. Key Features Cradle or Saddle The design of the point of contact between the carrier and the kayak is important in terms of overall protection. Since kayaks can be awkward in length and design, the style of the cradles or saddles, along with the distance between the two using the cross rails of the car rack, influence how the kayak is supported in different driving conditions. Aluminum and steel designs with plenty of padding are preferable. Padding The padding on a kayak carrier is important for keeping the surface of the kayak protected in transport. Typically, a carrier will have padding around the bottom of the kayak, separating it from the cradle or saddle. Thicker padding, like foam blocks, offers more protection, but the added bulk can make it difficult to fold (if available) and store the cradle when not in use. Additional padding, like around buckle protectors or the factory crossbars/mounting bolts, can also help Load Straps Kayaks can start to move around on the carrier without the proper securing support. Basic straps and tie-downs are typically all that's needed to fasten down different points on the kayak to the vehicle or rack. Some kayak carriers come with included or built-in straps, while others have the carrier by itself so you can choose your own securing support to use in conjunction with the kayak’s aft and stern tie-downs. Other Considerations Number of Kayaks : Kayaks take up roof space. Their size and mounted position both determine how many you can actually carry. If you have more than one kayak you want to transport, it's important to think ahead about the right carrier style. Vertical and J-hook carriers, for example, tend to offer the most space-saving setup.

: Kayaks take up roof space. Their size and mounted position both determine how many you can actually carry. If you have more than one kayak you want to transport, it's important to think ahead about the right carrier style. Vertical and J-hook carriers, for example, tend to offer the most space-saving setup. Roof Rails: Unless you are using the bare top of your car, any kayak carrier you consider needs to be compatible with the roof racks and crossbars on top of your vehicle. The size of the crossbars combined with the mounting accessories that come (or are available) with the kayak carrier will influence the compatibility of the carrier with the racks. Aftermarket crossbars give you the most options to choose over typical factory racks. Best Kayak Carriers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Kayak Carrier Overall: Yakima Jaylow

The Yakima Jaylow is a traditional J-cradle kayak carrier that comes with two cradles and the necessary mounting hardware. The design makes it very simple to use, requiring you to lift the kayak up and over on its side into the hooks. Straps that attach around the middle and ends hook to the car to stabilize everything during transport. The best thing about the design is its compatibility with many different sizes and styles of the kayak. Depending on the roof rack system, they can also be adjusted to different spacings for longer kayaks. The hooks also do a good job of protecting the kayak from damage using padding around key areas. When not in use or for storage, half of the hook folds down to minimize its profile. There are a few drawbacks this carrier experiences that are common with most kayak carrier models. First and foremost, you will likely hear a whistling noise coming from the hooks while cruising at highway speeds. The noise varies in volume and pitch depending on the speed and wind. Second, the carrier lacks security locks to keep them in place, which must be purchased separately. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Kayak Carrier Value: TMS J-Bar Rack

The real attractive feature of the TMS J-Bar Rack, beyond its price tag, is the fact that it comes as a set of two pairs of cradles. While most competitors offer just a single pair, you get enough to carry two kayaks for the price of one or less. Beyond that, these kayak cradles are similar to most other carrier options available, featuring a J-hook style design with included straps and mounting hardware. Unlike many higher-end kayak carriers, however, this one is designed to be more universal in use. This means you can fit more than just traditional kayaks into the cradles. With the right security (in the form of straps and tie-downs), you can carry other types of watercraft, like canoes, surfboards, and smaller paddle boards. Unfortunately, there are a few trade-offs to get two pairs of cradles for a small price. Assembly, for example, is more complicated compared to higher-end carriers with higher-quality mounting hardware. The design of the cradles also leaves a bit to be desired since they don't fall down and are difficult to store when you aren't using them for long periods of time. Finally, the included straps are on the cheap side in terms of quality. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Kayak Carrier Honorable Mention: Handirack Inflatable Rack

