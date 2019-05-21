Best ATV Batteries: Durable & Long-Lasting Batteries For Your Quad

One of the most important parts of your ATV is the battery. If you can't start your Polaris or other four wheelers, you can't ride it. Our ATV battery reviews will help you choose the best ATV battery on the market. While you may be tempted to save money with a discounted 12-volt ATV battery, spending a little bit more will pay off in quality and performance.

You will have to charge the battery for 8-12 hours before using it. There have been some complaints that it will not recharge over time.

It provides maximum performance because it ships dry. It's simple to add the acid, and it includes hardware for cables and good-quality fittings.

This sealed, maintenance-free battery features 18 AH and 270 CCA. Its special plates and absorbed glass mat separators absorb acid for spill-proof operation. It's supplied dry with an acid bottle included.

You may have to modify the terminals to make it fit. The battery posts are made of flimsy metal, and it can be difficult to install in a top mount position.

It starts your ATV without hesitation, fits securely, and works great when operating a winch or in cold temperatures. It includes two different types of battery post screws and nuts.

This AGM rechargeable battery is low-maintenance and spill proof. Its patented sealed post prevents corrosion, and it comes fully charged. It weighs 9.7 pounds and has an 18-month warranty.

It may be hard to mount, and the provided screws may be too short. Does not hold a charge. Some batteries stop working after a few months.

It starts the engine immediately, even in cold weather, has great cranking power, fits well, and is easy to install. It doesn't require trickle charging as frequently as some competing brands.

Benefits of ATV Batteries They’re essential. Your ATV requires a high-quality battery to function properly. It supplies the charge that starts the vehicle, and it also powers electrical components such as the lights. The best ATV battery will power your quad in various conditions, including cold temperatures.

Benefits of ATV Batteries They're essential. Your ATV requires a high-quality battery to function properly. It supplies the charge that starts the vehicle, and it also powers electrical components such as the lights. The best ATV battery will power your quad in various conditions, including cold temperatures.

They maximize performance. A high-performance ATV battery will be much more reliable and durable than an inferior battery. It will enable you to confidently plan rides without worrying that the battery will fail. Types of ATV Batteries Conventional Also known as a wet or flooded battery, a conventional battery has removable filler caps that allow you to refill the plates with bulk acid and distilled water. It is intended for street use as opposed to off-road applications. This type of battery is inexpensive but is susceptible to spillage, making it less than ideal for power sports. In addition, conventional batteries require maintenance. You must regularly check the water level and make sure it doesn't dry up; otherwise, you can damage the plates and ruin the battery. Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) This type of battery is also known as a maintenance-free battery. It features fiberglass pads inserted between the positive and negative plates that absorb electrolyte acid. These sealed ATV batteries are more expensive, but they aren't prone to spillage. They're also more durable and dependable and can be mounted in various positions. In general, an AGM ATV battery is designed to be shock and vibration-proof, making it ideal for the off-roading environment. Gel Cell Gel cell and AGM batteries are very similar. Gel cell batteries can be pricier and don't have the same capacity. One downside is they need to be recharged correctly, or they will prematurely fail. A gel cell electrolyte is suspended in a silica-like gel, and it's not susceptible to leaking. A gel battery for an ATV can be mounted in any position and has a low self-discharge. Top Brands Mighty Max Mighty Max was founded in 2014 and is based in Edison, N.J. In addition to ATVs, its batteries are used in electric vehicles, wheelchairs, scooters, computer systems, industrial and medical equipment, and more. One popular product is the Mighty Max 12V 8AH Sealed Lead Acid (SLA). Yuasa Battery, Inc. Yuasa, based in Laureldale, Penn., has been manufacturing Powersports batteries in the United States since 1979. It distributes products for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and scooters. One top product is the Yuasa Factory Activated Maintenance Free Battery. ThrottleX The Michigan-based ThrottleX Batteries is a family-owned, online power sports battery retailer. The father and son combined have over 50 years of experience in the battery industry. The company sells a motorcycle, ATV, watercraft, snowmobile, scooter, and UTV batteries. One top product is the ThrottleX AGM Replacement Power Sport Battery. ExpertPower ExpertPower was founded in 1987. The Los Angeles-based company is a supplier of energy storage systems, and its products include lead acid batteries, portable power stations, and power tools. One recommended product is the ExpertPower 12V 7AH Replacement Power Sports Battery. MotoBatt MotoBatt, based in Jacksonville, Fla., is a global distributor of premium Powersports batteries, battery chargers, and battery-related accessories. The company is the official battery, battery charger, and battery tester of AMA Pro Racing. One recommended product is the MotoBatt Sealed Maintenance Free AGM Battery. ATV Battery Pricing Under $50: It's possible to find a decent-quality, reasonably-priced battery for less than $50. However, if you choose one that is too cheap, you will likely end up with one that's not very durable and more likely to fail in a shorter period of time.

$50-$100: Several good-quality ATV batteries are available in this price range. They may vary slightly according to their features, such as Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) and Amp Hour (AH).

Over $100: In general, the more you pay for an ATV battery the better it will be. Premium batteries will last longer and hold a charge longer than inferior brands. Key Features Cold Cranking Amps Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) refers to how efficiently battery functions in cold conditions. In general, the higher the CCA, the more effective the battery will be in frigid winter weather. A battery with 500 CCA or more should have no problem starting an ATV engine, even if the temperature drops below zero. Cycle Life A battery's cycle life is the number of times it can be recharged. The higher the number of cycles, the longer the battery will last. For example, a good, high-end battery will have a cycle life of 3,000 or more. The longer the lifespan, the less often you will need to swap out your battery for a new one. Other Considerations Compatibility: Check the manufacturer's specifications when choosing the correct battery for your ATV. The wrong battery can cause issues with the charging system and potentially cause electrical failure. Also, pay special attention to the battery enclosure on your ATV. Not all batteries are the same dimensions and won't necessarily fit properly.

Capacity: You need to select the best battery that matches the specifications of your ATV charging system. If the battery has a higher capacity, it will never be fully charged. If the battery has a lower capacity, you risk overcharging it, which can cause an increase in temperature and a shorter lifespan.

Durability: If you only ride on the road or a track, a car-style battery should suit your needs. However, if you frequently ride on trails and do a lot of off-roading, you will need a more durable option. Heavy riding and vibrations can cause a battery to leak and corrode.

Battery Terminals: Most conventional batteries have lead posts shaped in a square containing the positive and negative connections for wires and screws. Screw terminals are much more common and are inset, enabling you to line up connections and screw a bolt in the battery that connects the positive and negative sides.

Amp Hour (AH): The AH indicates how much energy the battery can store. For example, a battery with 100 AH at 20HR will provide five amps of current at a continuous voltage for 20 hours. This is determined by dividing 100 by 20. Note: the capacity of lead-acid batteries will drop as the rate of discharge increases. So, a 100 AH battery may only generate about 40 minutes of continuous 100 amp service, not 60 minutes.

Weight: ATV battery size and weight is particularly important for competitive riders. Extra weight adds up, and if you want to go as fast as possible, you don't want a heavy battery bogging you down. While a battery's weight won't affect everyday performance, it will make a difference if you want to win a race. Best ATV Battery Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best ATV Battery Overall: ThrottleX AGM Replacement Power Sport Battery

This maintenance-free battery features AGM non-spillable sealed technology. Its advanced lead-calcium technology fosters increased starting power and resists sulfation. It exceeds the specifications of original batteries and features 220 CCA and 12 AH. It weighs 11 pounds, comes with nuts and bolts, and is fully charged and ready to install. The company also includes a 12-month free replacement warranty. This battery provides plenty of power when starting your ATV; the engine starts immediately even in cold weather. It has great cranking power, fits well, and is easy to install. You also don't have to put it on the trickle charger as often as some competing batteries to maintain battery life. One problem is that it may be hard to mount on certain ATVs, and you may have to improvise to get the retaining strap to hold it in. In addition, the provided screws may also be too short. There have also been some reports that it can stop working after a few months. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Battery Value: Chrome Battery AGM ATV Battery

This AGM rechargeable battery fits in ATVs, motorcycles, jet skis and more. It is low maintenance, spill proof, and its patented sealed post prevents corrosion, which extends its lifespan. The battery comes fully charged and ready for installation. It weighs 9.7 pounds and has an 18-month warranty. This battery starts your ATV without hesitation. It fits securely and works great when operating a winch or in cold temperatures. It can also accommodate top-mount wiring and includes two different types of battery post screws and nuts. It also costs much less than an OEM battery. You may have to modify the terminals to make it fit on certain ATVs. There have been some reports that it does not hold a charge and that the battery posts are made of flimsy metal. In addition, it can be difficult to use it as a top-mount connection, even though it’s capable, and may require a trickle charger in cold temperatures. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Battery Honorable Mention: Yuasa YTX20L-BS Battery

