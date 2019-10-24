Best ATV Goggles: Keep Your Eyes Safe from the Elements

Tips

To keep your goggles in peak condition when you’re not wearing them, leave them in their carrying case. This will protect them against extreme heat or intense cold.

To clean your goggles more efficiently, consider using an antiseptic spray. The solution will help keep away dust and prevent streaks on the lens.

You may want to get ATV goggles with a thicker layer of foam around the lenses. This will ensure you are more comfortable, and they fit more snugly around your face.

FAQs

Q: How can I stop my ATV goggles from fogging up?

A: Spray an anti-fog solution on the goggles before each ride to repel moisture and condensation. Or use a brand that has enhanced ventilation to allow warm air to travel through them instead of being trapped inside.

Q: How do I clean ATV goggles?

A: Use a microfiber cloth or rag to scrub away any dirt or dust from the lens. Avoid using rough paper towels or other fabrics that may scratch the lens. You can also place the goggles under warm soapy water.

Q: What is a tear-off lens?

A: A tear-off or rip-off lens is a thin layer of clear film that fits over the glass. Typically there are several of these layered on top of one another, and they can be quickly ripped away when they get dirty.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best pairs of ATV goggles that provide you with a wide view and comfortable fit, consider the Fox Racing Goggles.

If you want a lower-priced pair with breathable foam and a tinted lens, try the Jamiewin ATV Racing Goggles.

Do you have a pair of ATV goggles you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.