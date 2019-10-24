Best ATV Grips: Improve Your Hold and Control

These high-quality ATV grips will improve your riding experience

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

ATV riders need the ability to hold onto the handlebars through any type of terrain. Whether you’re racing, trail riding, or just cruising around, a tight and firm grip will keep you planted on the seat. Improving ATV grips is a great way to ensure you stay on the vehicle and have full control during any ride. Here are the best ATV grips to consider if you’re looking to upgrade.

  • Best Overall
    Odi Rogue ATV Lock-On Grips
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These features raised pads for an improved and more comfortable grip. The large raised tread allows for better shock absorption for bumps and rocky terrain.
    Pros
    Pros
    Deep rubber grooves prevent dirt and debris from building up under your fingers. The grips are developed with a non-slip additive and are easy to install.
    Cons
    Cons
    The rubber may peel easily in rough conditions. The lock rings may also be a little too thick and may not completely clamp to the outer bar.
  • Best Value
    Scott Sports Black Radial Full Waffle ATV Grips
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The grips are made with a soft yet dense rubber material for a more firm grasp. They help to repel water and dirt.
    Pros
    Pros
    The waffle design helps to prevent arm pump and fatigue and also reduces vibrations in your hand. They are also versatile and can be used on jet skis.
    Cons
    Cons
    You will need grip glue to secure them properly to the handlebars. You need to take your time when putting them on to avoid ripping them. Also, they can be flimsy and can tear or rip.
  • Honorable Mention
    Oury ATV Grips
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These grips feature a large padded tread design for improved traction and a tight grasp. Each one is also built for comfort and is soft to avoid hurting your hands.
    Pros
    Pros
    The grips come in a variety of colors to mix and match or pair with your ATV or helmet color. Plus, the thread is good at preventing rocks and dirt from piling up beneath your fingers.
    Cons
    Cons
    They can be a bit too long for some model ATVs and leave a small amount of the grip sticking out from the handlebars. They also may require some force to get them on the handlebars.

Tips

  • You should always wear gloves when riding an ATV to improve the amount of grip on the handlebars. They also help to keep your fingers and hands safe.
  • Try not to leave the ATV grips out in extreme heat for long periods of time. The heat may cause the grips to melt or wear down. Consider parking the ATV in the shade when it’s not in use.
  • Many ATV grips come with open sides that can fill with dust and dirt and over time tear them from the inside. You can get end caps to pop onto the grips to prevent this from happening.

FAQs

Q: How do I install ATV grips?

A: They should slide onto the handlebars without much issue. Remove the old grips by either cutting or sliding them off, and then replace them with the new ones. You may need to spray the inside of the new grips with a slick solution to get them to slide on more easily.

Q: How can I tell if ATV grips will fit my specific ATV?

A: ATV grips come in different sizes to fit different handlebars. Consult the ATV owner’s manual to see how long the stock grips are and compare them to the new grips.

Q: How do I prevent the grips from turning?

A: To ensure the grips hold tightly and securely to the handlebars, use grip glue or another type of adhesive designed for ATV grips.

Final Thoughts

For a sturdy and firm grasp on your ATV, consider the comfortable Odi Rogue ATV Lock-On Grips

Also, the Scott Sports Black Radial Full Waffle ATV Grips offer an excellent grip at a cheaper price.

Do you have any ATV grips you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

MORE TO READ