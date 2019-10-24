Best ATV Grips: Improve Your Hold and Control

Tips

You should always wear gloves when riding an ATV to improve the amount of grip on the handlebars. They also help to keep your fingers and hands safe.

Try not to leave the ATV grips out in extreme heat for long periods of time. The heat may cause the grips to melt or wear down. Consider parking the ATV in the shade when it’s not in use.

Many ATV grips come with open sides that can fill with dust and dirt and over time tear them from the inside. You can get end caps to pop onto the grips to prevent this from happening.

FAQs

Q: How do I install ATV grips?

A: They should slide onto the handlebars without much issue. Remove the old grips by either cutting or sliding them off, and then replace them with the new ones. You may need to spray the inside of the new grips with a slick solution to get them to slide on more easily.

Q: How can I tell if ATV grips will fit my specific ATV?

A: ATV grips come in different sizes to fit different handlebars. Consult the ATV owner’s manual to see how long the stock grips are and compare them to the new grips.

Q: How do I prevent the grips from turning?

A: To ensure the grips hold tightly and securely to the handlebars, use grip glue or another type of adhesive designed for ATV grips.

Final Thoughts

For a sturdy and firm grasp on your ATV, consider the comfortable Odi Rogue ATV Lock-On Grips.

Also, the Scott Sports Black Radial Full Waffle ATV Grips offer an excellent grip at a cheaper price.

Do you have any ATV grips you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.