Best Tires For Honda Odyssey: Enjoy Smooth Driving All Year Long

Tips
- While all-season tires are good for minivans such as the Honda Odyssey, invest in additional season-specific tires if the area you live in experiences extreme weather conditions.
- Check the mileage information before purchasing any tires for your Honda Odyssey. In addition, you should take time to verify the information on return policies.
- Check the tread regularly for wear and tear. This will reduce your chances of getting into an accident due to bad traction or poor control, especially in bad weather.
FAQs
Q: How long do tires last on a Honda Odyssey?
A: If you are a careful driver and drive in normal conditions, your new tires can cover at least 50,000 miles. In other words, a good set of tires on your Honda Odyssey should last you three to four years.
Q: Which are the best tires for a Honda Odyssey?
A: The best tires for your Honda Odyssey are dependent on your budget and the road conditions. Your best bet are all-season tires that have an asymmetrical tread pattern as they can provide long-term service.
Q: What does TPMS mean?
A: TPMS stands for Tire Pressure Monitoring System. It’s a feature that notifies the driver of changes in tire pressure. Keep an eye on this system, and you’ll know when to check and correct tire pressure.
Final Thoughts
The 85,000-mile warranty for the SUMITOMO Touring LSH All-Season Radial Tire makes it a worthy investment and that’s why we recommend it. However, if you want a balance of value and affordability, get the Westlake SU318 All- Season Radial Tire.