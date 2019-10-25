Best Tires For Honda Odyssey: Enjoy Smooth Driving All Year Long

Want your Honda Odyssey to serve you well? Get it the best tires

By Alice Musyoka
Alice MusyokaView Alice Musyoka's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The minivan is a very versatile vehicle. The Honda Odyssey, in particular, is one of the most sought-after minivans and is perfect for families. If you own one, you should equip it with top-shelf tires. Tires with good tread patterns save your car from slides and skids. Here are some of the top picks for the Honda Odyssey. 

  • Best Overall
    SUMITOMO Touring LSH All-Season Radial Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    If you’re looking for a reliable tire that offers long-term service on most roads and in all seasons, it’s the Sumitomo tire. It is a great choice for minivans and crossovers.
    Pros
    Pros
    It features a unique tread pattern that ensures it performs well on wet roads and in mild, icy conditions. The company uses a jointless nylon band to give the tire stability, especially on highways. It comes with an 85,000-mile tread warranty.
    Cons
    Cons
    Expect a substantial amount of road noise with this tire. Also, you might have to upgrade to a winter-specific tire when winter rolls around.
  • Best Value
    Westlake All- Season Radial Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This is an all-season tire that gives your vehicle balance. It has quad-circumferential grooves for enhanced traction. Its simple tread pattern also makes it easy for you to control your car.
    Pros
    Pros
    Unlike many all-season radial tires, this Westlake tire features a distinctive CAD designed block and siping pattern for minimized road noise. It offers excellent handling and traction. With a width of 235mm and an aspect ratio of 65, it is ideal for new Honda Odyssey models.
    Cons
    Cons
    The main downside of this tire is that it doesn’t provide sufficient traction in deep snow or ice. Also, the speed rating is a bit high for regular passenger cars.
  • Honorable Mention
    Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-Season Radial Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Michelin incorporates its  Evertread technology into this upgraded tire for wear and tear resistance. The tire is specifically designed for minivans, crossovers, and light trucks and performs well in these types of vehicles.
    Pros
    Pros
    Michelin uses MaxTouch Construction technology that is vital for equal distribution of the stresses at the tire's contact patch. The tire provides easy acceleration, corner maneuvering, and braking. It features open shoulder slots for enhanced traction on wet roads.
    Cons
    Cons
    The tire is not suitable in deep snow or ice. And despite all its good qualities, its price might be steep for some users. It also produces minimal, but noticeable noise on highways.

Tips

  • While all-season tires are good for minivans such as the Honda Odyssey, invest in additional season-specific tires if the area you live in experiences extreme weather conditions.
  • Check the mileage information before purchasing any tires for your Honda Odyssey. In addition, you should take time to verify the information on return policies. 
  • Check the tread regularly for wear and tear. This will reduce your chances of getting into an accident due to bad traction or poor control, especially in bad weather. 

FAQs

Q: How long do tires last on a Honda Odyssey?

A: If you are a careful driver and drive in normal conditions, your new tires can cover at least 50,000 miles. In other words, a good set of tires on your Honda Odyssey should last you three to four years. 

Q: Which are the best tires for a Honda Odyssey?

A: The best tires for your Honda Odyssey are dependent on your budget and the road conditions. Your best bet are all-season tires that have an asymmetrical tread pattern as they can provide long-term service. 

Q: What does TPMS mean?

A: TPMS stands for Tire Pressure Monitoring System. It’s a feature that notifies the driver of changes in tire pressure. Keep an eye on this system, and you’ll know when to check and correct tire pressure. 

Final Thoughts

The 85,000-mile warranty for the SUMITOMO Touring LSH All-Season Radial Tire makes it a worthy investment and that’s why we recommend it. However, if you want a balance of value and affordability, get the Westlake SU318 All- Season Radial Tire.

MORE TO READ