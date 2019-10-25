Best Tires For Honda Odyssey: Enjoy Smooth Driving All Year Long

Tips

While all-season tires are good for minivans such as the Honda Odyssey, invest in additional season-specific tires if the area you live in experiences extreme weather conditions.

Check the mileage information before purchasing any tires for your Honda Odyssey. In addition, you should take time to verify the information on return policies.

Check the tread regularly for wear and tear. This will reduce your chances of getting into an accident due to bad traction or poor control, especially in bad weather.

FAQs

Q: How long do tires last on a Honda Odyssey?

A: If you are a careful driver and drive in normal conditions, your new tires can cover at least 50,000 miles. In other words, a good set of tires on your Honda Odyssey should last you three to four years.

Q: Which are the best tires for a Honda Odyssey?

A: The best tires for your Honda Odyssey are dependent on your budget and the road conditions. Your best bet are all-season tires that have an asymmetrical tread pattern as they can provide long-term service.

Q: What does TPMS mean?

A: TPMS stands for Tire Pressure Monitoring System. It’s a feature that notifies the driver of changes in tire pressure. Keep an eye on this system, and you’ll know when to check and correct tire pressure.

Final Thoughts

The 85,000-mile warranty for the SUMITOMO Touring LSH All-Season Radial Tire makes it a worthy investment and that’s why we recommend it. However, if you want a balance of value and affordability, get the Westlake SU318 All- Season Radial Tire.