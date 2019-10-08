Best Motorcycle Tire Changers: Quickly Get Your Bike Road Ready

Tips

If you just plan on using the motorcycle tire changer on your own bikes, then you don't need to invest in a super expensive professional device, which has more options for different types of wheels. Instead, choose a tool that is simple yet reliable.

If you purchase a motorcycle tire changer stand, you may need to get some additional accessories, such as tire spoons or tire irons, which often aren't included.

To avoid scratching your rims while using a motorcycle tire changer machine, you can use rim stickers. Alternatively, you can cover the tire iron with a heat-shrinking electric cable insulation tube or use plastic rim protectors.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to use a bead blaster when I change my motorcycle tire?

A: You do if you have tubeless tires. It will aid in separating the tire from the wheel. A bead blaster is simple to use, and it works in just seconds.

Q: Do I need an assist arm when changing my motorcycle tire?

A: An assist arm is not required, but it can make the job easier. The arm locks in place and puts pressure on the sidewalls without damaging them. A clamp helps unseat the bead but allows the tire to rotate.

Q: Should I replace both motorcycle tires at the same time?

A: Not necessarily. You should replace your tires when tread depth gets to 1/16 inch. You can look at the tread wear indicator (TWI), which will indicate if they are worn out. Replace your tires when they are physically damaged or if they are five years older than the manufacturing date.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tire changer is the Rabaconda Motorcycle Tire Changer Machine. It is a strong, high-quality device that is easy to set up and operate and makes changing tires a seamless task.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the BikeMaster Tire Change Stand with Bead Breaker.

Tell us what you think about motorcycle tire changers in the comment section below.