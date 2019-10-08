Best Motorcycle Tire Changers: Quickly Get Your Bike Road Ready

These top motorcycle tire changers are a must-have for at-home mechanics

By Noelle Talmon
If you plan on replacing your bike tire, a motorcycle tire changer is a necessary tool to get the job done. It's a useful device that will save you time and money as opposed to taking your motorcycle to the local shop for service. Check our buying guide to find the best motorcycle tire changers on the market.

    Rabaconda Motorcycle Tire Changer Machine
    This motocross, enduro, and adventure bike tire changer works on 16 to 21-inch wheels with regular tube setups as well as tubeless, bib mousse, tire balls, and Tubliss tires.
    The Rabaconda is compact and easy to assemble. It's rigid, durable, and features quick-release bolts to switch between wheel sizes. It's three rubber feet firmly grip any surface.
    The device does not come with assembly or operating instructions. It may be a little challenging to pack it up in the carrying bag it comes with.
    BikeMaster Tire Change Stand with Bead Breaker
    The BikeMaster works on most motorcycle wheels that are 16 to 21 inches in diameter. It has an adjustable bead-breaking function with an extra-long handle, and it's light and portable.
    This tire change stand works really well and is a great value. It's simple to use and handles wheels from bikes such as cruisers with ease.
    It can be a struggle to use the BikeMaster on rear tires. The spade isn't made of very strong metal, and the product does not come with any instructions.
    Motorsport Products Portable Tire Changer with Bead Breaker
    This MotorSport tire changer is portable and features a solid, wide base. It's constructed of heavy-duty steel and works on most wheels ranging in size from 16 to 21 inches.
    It's useful, practical, good quality, and has a nice finish. Its long handle provides maximum force to break the toughest beads. It's also easy to assemble.
    The rubberized coating is not very thick, and it may fall apart. You may need to remove the bead brake handle when you're working on the tire because it gets in the way.

Tips

  • If you just plan on using the motorcycle tire changer on your own bikes, then you don't need to invest in a super expensive professional device, which has more options for different types of wheels. Instead, choose a tool that is simple yet reliable.
  • If you purchase a motorcycle tire changer stand, you may need to get some additional accessories, such as tire spoons or tire irons, which often aren't included.
  • To avoid scratching your rims while using a motorcycle tire changer machine, you can use rim stickers. Alternatively,  you can cover the tire iron with a heat-shrinking electric cable insulation tube or use plastic rim protectors.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to use a bead blaster when I change my motorcycle tire?

A:  You do if you have tubeless tires. It will aid in separating the tire from the wheel. A bead blaster is simple to use, and it works in just seconds.

Q: Do I need an assist arm when changing my motorcycle tire?

A: An assist arm is not required, but it can make the job easier. The arm locks in place and puts pressure on the sidewalls without damaging them. A clamp helps unseat the bead but allows the tire to rotate.

Q: Should I replace both motorcycle tires at the same time?

A: Not necessarily. You should replace your tires when tread depth gets to 1/16 inch. You can look at the tread wear indicator (TWI), which will indicate if they are worn out. Replace your tires when they are physically damaged or if they are five years older than the manufacturing date.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tire changer is the Rabaconda Motorcycle Tire Changer Machine. It is a strong, high-quality device that is easy to set up and operate and makes changing tires a seamless task.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the BikeMaster Tire Change Stand with Bead Breaker.

Tell us what you think about motorcycle tire changers in the comment section below. 

