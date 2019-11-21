Best Tires for Towing: The Right Support for Effective Towing Power

Tips

Each tire comes with a specific load rating that should match the load you are towing. The tire load ranges are mentioned in the specifications with the letters B to F. A tire marked by a higher letter will handle heavier loads.

The air pressure in the tire can affect the vehicle’s overall performance. While towing, it is necessary to inflate the tires to the right pressure level. This not only ensures a good ride quality but also prolongs tire life.

Towing tires can be one of two types—bias-ply or radial. The main difference is in the arrangement of the steel cord inside the tire body. While radial tires are tougher and offer better fuel economy, bias-ply tires are less expensive.

FAQs

Q: How are towing tires different from car tires?

A: The tires on a passenger vehicle are designed to provide better traction and a comfortable ride. Towing tires have more tread depth, larger beads, and rigid sidewalls designed to prevent sway. They are also not designed for higher speeds like car tires.

Q: How frequently do I need to change towing tires?

A: Replace the tires every six to seven years. It will also depend on the frequency of use and the road surface quality you drive on. The tread should be checked at regular intervals, and if it falls below acceptable limits, the tire needs to be changed.

Q: How do I maintain towing tires?

A: When stored outdoors under the sun, the rubber can degrade from the effects of UV radiation and heat. Covering the vehicle with a tarp will not only prevent such damage but will also keep the tires dry, reducing the risk of corrosion. Also, rotate the tires at regular intervals, so that they wear uniformly.

Final Thoughts

The Trailer King ST Radial Tire is our top pick for long-distance and heavy towing. It is robust and durable and provides safety on the road.

If you are looking for stable performance at an economical price, the Carlisle Sport Trail Trailer Tire is a good choice.