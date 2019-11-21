Best Tires for Towing: The Right Support for Effective Towing Power

Towing is serious work, and normal tires won’t be able to withstand that level of load. Selecting the right tires for towing is extremely important for safety. Do your homework before buying new tires as there are quite a few factors involved. We take a look at the three best tires for towing in the buying guide below.

    Trailer King ST Radial Tire
    The robust construction of this tire delivers durability and stability. The enhanced shoulder design distributes heat evenly and prolongs tire life. It is also ideal for handling heavier loads without failing.

    The nylon overlay in the tire adds strength. The tire can also tackle cold and hot weather conditions effectively. The center groove enhances overall stability.

    The tire is suited only for use on trailers. It can be difficult to mount. Long-term durability issues are also a concern.

    Carlisle Sport Trail Trailer Tire
    This is a rugged and durable towing tire for a wide range of towing jobs. This bias-ply tire has an optimized tread pattern, and the wide shoulder design offers good stability and enhanced traction.

    The heavy sidewalls of this tire can handle rough roads effectively. The stability is impressive even at highway speed levels. The tires also have low rolling resistance.

    The thinner tread patterns make it less ideal for frequent heavy-duty towing. The tire does not come with a wheel. It is also hard to mount.

    Maxxis Radial Trailer Tire
    This tire is designed to be durable and provides smooth quality rides. The special compounds prolong tread life and offer better roll resistance. In addition, it is well-suited for high speeds.

    The dual steel belts make the tread stronger and more resistant to puncture. The tire offers better shock absorption for a comfortable ride. The design also ensures better noise reduction, resulting in a quieter ride.

    This tire is more expensive than its competitors. Some users have received tires that were manufactured a year back. The tire also comes without a wheel.

Tips

  • Each tire comes with a specific load rating that should match the load you are towing. The tire load ranges are mentioned in the specifications with the letters B to F. A tire marked by a higher letter will handle heavier loads.
  • The air pressure in the tire can affect the vehicle’s overall performance. While towing, it is necessary to inflate the tires to the right pressure level. This not only ensures a good ride quality but also prolongs tire life.
  • Towing tires can be one of two types—bias-ply or radial. The main difference is in the arrangement of the steel cord inside the tire body. While radial tires are tougher and offer better fuel economy, bias-ply tires are less expensive.

FAQs

Q: How are towing tires different from car tires?

A: The tires on a passenger vehicle are designed to provide better traction and a comfortable ride. Towing tires have more tread depth, larger beads, and rigid sidewalls designed to prevent sway. They are also not designed for higher speeds like car tires.

Q: How frequently do I need to change towing tires?

A: Replace the tires every six to seven years. It will also depend on the frequency of use and the road surface quality you drive on. The tread should be checked at regular intervals, and if it falls below acceptable limits, the tire needs to be changed.

Q: How do I maintain towing tires?

A: When stored outdoors under the sun, the rubber can degrade from the effects of UV radiation and heat. Covering the vehicle with a tarp will not only prevent such damage but will also keep the tires dry, reducing the risk of corrosion. Also, rotate the tires at regular intervals, so that they wear uniformly.

Final Thoughts

The Trailer King ST Radial Tire is our top pick for long-distance and heavy towing. It is robust and durable and provides safety on the road.

If you are looking for stable performance at an economical price, the Carlisle Sport Trail Trailer Tire is a good choice.

