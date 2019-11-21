Best Tires for Towing: The Right Support for Effective Towing Power
These top towing tires provide the best durability and stability
Best Overall: Trailer King ST Radial Tire
The robust construction of this tire delivers durability and stability. The enhanced shoulder design distributes heat evenly and prolongs tire life. It is also ideal for handling heavier loads without failing.
The nylon overlay in the tire adds strength. The tire can also tackle cold and hot weather conditions effectively. The center groove enhances overall stability.
The tire is suited only for use on trailers. It can be difficult to mount. Long-term durability issues are also a concern.
Best Value: Carlisle Sport Trail Trailer Tire
This is a rugged and durable towing tire for a wide range of towing jobs. This bias-ply tire has an optimized tread pattern, and the wide shoulder design offers good stability and enhanced traction.
The heavy sidewalls of this tire can handle rough roads effectively. The stability is impressive even at highway speed levels. The tires also have low rolling resistance.
The thinner tread patterns make it less ideal for frequent heavy-duty towing. The tire does not come with a wheel. It is also hard to mount.
Honorable Mention: Maxxis Radial Trailer Tire
This tire is designed to be durable and provides smooth quality rides. The special compounds prolong tread life and offer better roll resistance. In addition, it is well-suited for high speeds.
The dual steel belts make the tread stronger and more resistant to puncture. The tire offers better shock absorption for a comfortable ride. The design also ensures better noise reduction, resulting in a quieter ride.
This tire is more expensive than its competitors. Some users have received tires that were manufactured a year back. The tire also comes without a wheel.