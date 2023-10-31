AGV’s Limited Edition Pista GP RR Oro Is Made To Turn Heads

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

AGV is one of the most well-known helmet manufacturers on the planet, and we're big fans of the brand here at The Drive. It has protected countless all-time MotoGP greats, from Giacomo Agostini to Valentino Rossi. And if you can fork over enough to get your hands on a Pista GP RR, you’ll have a replica of the lid much of today’s MotoGP grid lines up with. But if that’s not exclusive enough for you, now there’s the Pista GP RR Oro.

But what makes the limited edition $1,924.95 Pista GP RR Oro distinct from the other $1,750 Pista GP RR models, I hear you ask? The Oro has all the same industry-leading safety and racing features as the regular Pista GP RR, but only 3,000 were made. And that’s just where the differences start.

Oro is the Spanish for “gold”, and it’s not hard to see why it was designated to this helmet. The 100% carbon fiber shell has a gold texture running throughout, which serves as a platform to highlight the other special features on the Pista GP RR Oro.

Contrasting the gold-colored carbon fiber texture at the front is the AGV logo with a brushed metal effect finish. To the rear you’ll find a matt black pro spoiler for added aerodynamic stability. Even the Pista GP RR’s regular premium features stand-out more prominently against the gold-textured shell, like the glossy black alloy air vents. But the upgrades don’t stop at the shell.

Included with the Pista GP RR Oro is an iridium silver ultravision visor. The visor is rated in the optical class 1, which is the best optical class that you can wear continuously without damaging your eyes.

The 5 mm thick visor gives the rider a 190-degree horizontal field of view and an 85-degree vertical field of view. I think beyond any performance features, we can all agree that an iridium visor just looks slick.

The only question is, are you willing to part with $1,924.95 to get one of the 3,000 units? If the answer is “yes”, it’s time to contact one of your local dealers before someone else does.