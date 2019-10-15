Best RV Tires: Improve Your Camper’s Performance and Ride

Tips

It is always wise to check the tire pressure of each tire before setting off on a long journey. You can check the owner’s manual to see their proper levels.

Long road trips put a lot of wear and tear on the parts holding the tires onto the RV. Check the lug nuts of each tire to make sure they are tight and secure before heading anywhere.

If you are hauling a heavy load, make sure you know the hauling capacity of your tires. They are only rated to handle so much weight, and putting too much weight on them can cause them to weaken and deteriorate.

FAQs

Q: How often should I rotate my RV’s tires?

A: Experts recommend rotating each tire once they reach between 6,000 to 8,000 miles. You could also rotate them after driving for six months. This will ensure the tread runs evenly and smoothly.

Q: How many years will an RV tire last?

A: This will vary on the type and brand of tire. Radial tires are generally thicker and made of steel, so they will last longer than bias ply, whereas bias tires are designed out of nylon and are made to better protect the rubber. Experts recommend replacing an RV tire every 6-7 years.

Q: How can I tell if the tread is wearing down?

A: You can check the tread with the help of Abe Lincoln. Simply insert a penny upside down with Lincoln’s face facing you. If his entire head is revealed, then the tread depth is low. If you don’t trust your eyes, then you can also take your tires to a mechanic for his or her expert opinion.

Final Thoughts

For a good strong set of RV tires with hefty carrying capacity and sturdy and reliable rubber, consider the Trailer King ST Radial RV Tire.

You can also use the Carlisle Radial Trail HD RV Tire, which is more cost-effective and can carry heavy loads more comfortably.